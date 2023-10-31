Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.10.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
WKN: A2QRDT | ISIN: SE0015530670
Frankfurt
31.10.23
08:02 Uhr
0,063 Euro
+0,002
+2,60 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2023 | 12:11
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Pharmiva AB (publ) from Nasdaq First North Growth Market (553/23)

Pharmiva AB (publ) has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Conditional upon the Swedish Companies Registration Office's authorization to
implement the merger plan between Pharmiva AB (publ) and PEPTONIC medical AB,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Pharmiva AB (publ). 

Short name:   PHARM    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015530670
----------------------------
Order book ID: 219373   
----------------------------

Provided that authorization to implement the merger plan has been given, the
last day of trading will be November 17, 2023. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.
