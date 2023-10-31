Nokia Oyj: Nokia Technology Strategy 2030: emerging technology trends and their impact on networks

Press Release



Nokia's Technology Strategy 2030 is fundamental to realizing the full potential of AI, cloud and other emerging trends with connectivity at the center enabling the adoption of these technologies

Demand on global telecom networks from 2022 to 2030 will grow at a CAGR of 22% - 25% according to Nokia Global Network Traffic 2030 report

Nokia's future network architecture as proposed in the Technology Strategy 2030 is vital for the next phase of digital transformation for Nokia and its customers

Espoo, Finland - Nokia today presents its Technology Strategy 2030 that identifies trends and emerging technologies that will shape technology, networks and the world for the next seven years. According to its new Global Network Traffic 2030 report, network traffic is growing and will rise dramatically over this decade. Driving this growth are recent trends such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), extended reality (XR), digital twins, automation, and billions of devices. To capitalize on the exponential potential of these technologies to solve tomorrow's greatest challenges, networks will need to adapt and transform. Delivering lasting, accessible, sustainable innovation hinges on reliable, secure, cognitive networks.

Nishant Batra, Chief Strategy and Technology Officer, Nokia, said: "Nokia's Technology Strategy 2030 is a direct response to the proliferation of cutting-edge technologies over the last decade. One thing is for certain: radical changes are needed now to evolve networks to meet the challenges of tomorrow and beyond. Enterprises across industry face three trends bearing down on them: AI, cloud and the constant evolution of connectivity. Our Technology Strategy 2030 lays out a future network architecture for our customers and the industry. It brings to life opportunities for innovation, sustainability, productivity and collaboration, which can only be enabled by the exponential power of networks."

Nokia's Technology Strategy 2030 identifies the trends and emerging technologies that will impact the networks of service providers, enterprises and industries over this decade, and how Nokia will help networks evolve. The key trends influencing Nokia's Technology Strategy 2030 are AI, cloud continuum, metaverse, API economy, Industry 5.0, Internet of value, sustainability, and security. These trends will all rely on ultra-responsive and secure networks at their core.

In the Global Network Traffic 2030 report, Nokia projects that end-user data traffic demand will increase at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22% to 25% from 2022 through 2030. Global network traffic demand is expected to reach between 2,443 to 3,109 exabytes (EB) per month in 2030. If there is a higher adoption rate of cloud gaming and XR in the second half of this decade, Nokia projects a CAGR that reaches as high as 32%. For networks to support the increasing demands of the future, they will need to be more cognitive and automated utilizing AI and ML, as well as address the transformative needs and operating models of organizations and consumers. Technology breakthroughs like XR and digital twins, combined with Web3 and other much-lauded emerging innovations, will transform businesses, society and the world.

Jerry Caron, Global Head of Research & Analysis, GlobalData Technology, said: "By 2030 the pace of technological advancements we are currently seeing will significantly increase traffic on networks. Nokia's Technology Strategy 2030, with its emphasis on effective use of AI, cloud, connectivity, and API economy, is the type of framework that service providers and enterprises will need to embrace. The service provider industry will need to transform itself from the traditional, vertically integrated structure to a more horizontal, API-driven future that is sustainable, simpler, more scalable, automated, and offering much more flexible service delivery. Nokia, and the industry as a whole, must show that they understand the problems and potential, with a revitalized approach as indicated by the long-term Nokia Technology Strategy 2030."

