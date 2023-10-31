FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.: FLYHT to Provide 5G & Iridium Connectivity Solutions to Air North, Yukon's Airline to Enhance Communications and Operations

Air North, Yukon's Airline Orders Hardware and Software Services from FLYHT, Including the AFIRS 228 & Edge, for its Fleet of Boeing 737 NG Aircraft

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. ("FLYHT") (TSXV:FLY)(OTCQX:FLYLF) today announced that Air North, Yukon's Airline ("Air North") has agreed to purchase FLYHT's innovative hardware and software services as part of the Yukon airline's fleet renewal plans. The adoption of these solutions will provide Air North with enhanced aircraft communications and maximum operational efficiency and safety.

Per the agreement, FLYHT's AFIRS 228 Iridium SatCom and AFIRS EdgeTM solutions will be installed on Air North's Boeing 737 NG aircraft as it renews its B737 Classic fleet. The AFIRS 228S solution will provide rapid and reliable two-way voice and text messaging communications between the crew and the OCC, automate the collection and reporting of block and flight times, and collect applicable engine data for real-time engine trending services and real-time flight tracking for their remote northern operational environment. The AFIRS Edge's high bandwidth 5G wireless quick access recorder (WQAR) and enhanced aircraft interface device (AID) capabilities will empower Air North to automatically download and feed QAR data to their Flight Data Management (FDM) program. The AID capability will provide key aircraft data to Crew iPad apps and Power over Ethernet to charge iPads to enhance cockpit crew operations. Air North will also have real-time access to FLYHT's suite of software services, including FLYHTHealth, FLYHTLog and AFIRS Gateway, which will provide reports on aircraft system health, engine and airframe exceedances, engine trends, as well as aircraft tracking and voice services.

"As we modernize our B737 Classic fleet with B737 NG aircraft, we want to ensure that we take to the skies with the latest in avionics that provide the most comprehensive coverage of remote regions, and that meant upgrading to FLYHT," said Joe Sparling, Air North's President and CEO. "We look forward to integrating FLYHT's solutions to help improve connectivity and realize greater operational efficiencies."

"We're excited to support Air North's fleet renewal with a broad offering of hardware and software solutions, including our 5G-enabled AFIRS Edge." said Kent Jacobs, President and Interim CEO of FLYHT. "This new relationship is another example of the growing demand for FLYHT's Actionable Intelligence offerings and the close partnership we forge with our many customers."

The contract is valued at approximately $700,000 USD, provided that all products and services are delivered over the term of the five-year agreement. Installations are expected to commence in early 2024.

About Air North, Yukon's Airline

Based out of Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada, Air North operates a fleet of Boeing 737 jets and ATR 42 turboprops on routes throughout the Yukon, Northwest Territories and to British Columbia, Alberta, and seasonally to Ontario. The airline was founded in 1977 and is 49% owned by the Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation, with one in 15 Yukoners having an equity or employment stake in the airline. In 2020, Air North received the Travellers' Choice Award for Best Airline in Canada and Best Airline (Specialty and Leisure) in North America based upon passenger reviews.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd.

FLYHT provides airlines with Actionable Intelligence to transform operational insight into immediate, quantifiable action, and delivers industry leading solutions to improve aviation safety, efficiency, and profitability. This unique capability is driven by a suite of patented aircraft certified hardware products. These include AFIRS, an aircraft satcom/interface device that enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight. The AFIRS Edge is a state-of-the-art 5G Wireless Quick Access Recorder (WQAR), Aircraft Interface Device (AID), and Aircraft Condition and Monitoring System (ACMS). The Edge can be interfaced with FLYHT's TAMDAR probe or the FLYHT-WVSS-II relative humidity sensor to deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time.

CrossConsense, FLYHT's wholly owned subsidiary, offers highly skilled services to the commercial aviation industry and provides preventative maintenance solutions. These include Aircraft Fleet View, a native application that gives a real-time view of airline fleet status; AviationDW, a managed data warehouse for enhanced business intelligence; and ACSIS, a visualization and predictive maintenance alerting tool.

FLYHT is headquartered in Calgary, Canada, and is an AS9100 Quality registered company. CrossConsense, located in Frankfurt, Germany, is an ISO9001 certified operation. For more information, visit www.flyht.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to projected revenues and related matters. Although FLYHT believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. FLYHT cannot guarantee future results, performance, or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are founded on the basis of expectations, assumptions and hypotheses made by the Company, including, but not limited to projected revenues. Such forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include but are not limited to global economic conditions; industry conditions, and supply chain delays. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. FLYHT undertakes no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

