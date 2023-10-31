Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - BlockWoods has been invited to be a part of the World Blockchain Summit, Dubai, to share the stage with industry giants and influential figures. Honored as the official marketing partner of the World Blockchain Summit, BlockWoods will introduce its pioneering crypto marketing project at the event.





The World Blockchain Summit, scheduled on November 1 and 2, focuses on "Redefining the Decentralized Frontier" by "Empowering Visions" and "Uniting Realities". The event involves a plethora of programs, including conference sessions, live talks, exhibitions, VIP parties, etc. Influential figures like Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, Cardano CEO Frederik Gregaard, Circle Vice President Miriam Kiwan, and Binance Executive Director Alex Chehade will illuminate the audience with their visionary lectures on crypto and blockchain technology. BlockWoods envisions exploring the possibilities of blockchain and web3 technologies, associating with industry giants and crypto experts.

BlockWoods Marketing Management EST, headquartered in Dubai, is an evolving, innovative startup in the digital marketing space. Helping aspiring companies and clients to flourish in the vast blockchain and web3 spaces is the major agenda of the platform. BlockWoods aims to guide and support both fresh-faced startups and seasoned enterprises to gain remarkable acquisitions in their journey. With a highly experienced team of crypto marketing experts, BlockWoods envisions the steady growth of budding crypto and blockchain platforms.

One of the other major events that BlockWoods took part in was the phenomenal Future Blockchain Summit in Dubai on October 15-19. The event had been a huge success, featuring "top industry leaders, fostering numerous networking opportunities and delivering insights through a packed agenda".

In addition, BlockWoods has also been a significant part of the TOKEN2049 in Singapore, one of the "largest Web3 events of the year". Being a participant in the event, BlockWoods witnessed the glorious lectures delivered by the leading personalities in the industry. The panel of experts included Gemini founder Tyler Winklevoss, BitMEX founder Arthur Hayes, Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, and the notable investor Balaji Srinivasan.

BlockWoods Marketing Management EST is an innovative crypto marketing firm that envisions a far-reaching flourishing of the crypto industry encompassing established and novel companies. The platform aims to provide support and guidance to aspiring companies to achieve a unique position in the vast blockchain space.

