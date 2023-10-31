Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has signed an agreement to acquire 6point6, a U.K. technology consultancy, specializing in cloud, data, and cybersecurity. Spanning the commercial and public sectors, the acquisition will enhance Accenture's strategy and architecture capabilities, with a particular emphasis on central government, defense and security, and financial services.

Founded in 2012, 6point6 has a proven track record of delivering large scale projects for U.K. central government to transform digital capabilities and modernize legacy systems. With a staff of approximately 400 and offices in London and Manchester, the company's heritage is in three key areas: digital transformation, data, and cybersecurity. 6point6's work includes the largest cloud migration in Europe, with the shift of an entire U.K. government department to a single cloud-based digital infrastructure, delivering significant time efficiency savings to a separate government agency via digital services, and the adoption of machine learning to boost productivity for a multinational energy company.

"6point6 has an impressive reputation across the U.K. public and private sectors with its powerful combination of digital transformation, data and cybersecurity expertise," said Emma Kendrew, Accenture Technology lead in the U.K. and Ireland. "With Accenture's breadth of consulting and technology services, it will add to our innovative team to help clients reinvent themselves with solutions that are fit for the future."

Nefyn Jones, CEO of 6point6, said, "Today is a proud moment for everybody at 6point6. Since inception, our goal has been to build a leading technology consulting firm where the brightest talent in the industry can make brilliant ideas happen for our clients. Today's announcement represents the next phase of our growth story. In Accenture, we've found a partner that thinks, acts, and delivers in the same way that we do. I'm excited at what we can achieve together in the future."

Ashish Goel, managing director for Accenture Health and Public Service in the U.K. and Ireland, added, "Defense, public safety, and national security are becoming increasingly prioritized by the U.K. government. In just over a decade, 6point6 has leveraged its experienced leadership team and key accreditations to generate strong relationships across these sectors which, alongside Accenture's capabilities, adds to our ability to deliver truly differentiated services to clients."

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory clearance. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

