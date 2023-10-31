Modular Medical, Inc.: Modular Medical Updates Test Progress and Submission Timeline

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) ("Modular Medical" or the "Company"), a development stage insulin delivery technology company seeking to launch the next generation of user-friendly and affordable insulin pump technology, today provided an update on its ongoing pre-submission testing and timeline for submission of its MODD-1 insulin pump (the "MODD-1") to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"). The Company has made substantial progress on completing many of the tests required for submission and now has results back from some of the longest lead time tests, including insulin stability and potency. Modular Medical believes the test results received from multiple third-party laboratory tests are sufficient for submission of the MODD1 to the FDA for clearance, subject to the completion of other ongoing tests and reports.

Jeb Besser, CEO of Modular Medical, commented, "The Modular Medical team has continued to make rapid progress towards our 510(k) submission to the FDA, since the completion of our pilot manufacturing line in August. While there is still additional testing to be done, we are starting to gain better visibility on our submission timeline, and we currently expect to make our FDA submission around year end 2023. We remain excited about our opportunity to bring access to better insulin delivery to underserved segments of the market."

About Modular Medical

Modular Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) is a development-stage medical device company that intends to launch the next generation of insulin delivery technology. Using its patented technologies, the company seeks to eliminate the tradeoff between complexity and efficacy, thereby making top quality insulin delivery both affordable and simple to learn. Our mission is to improve access to the highest standard of glycemic control for people with diabetes taking it beyond "superusers" and providing "diabetes care for the rest of us."

Modular Medical was founded by Paul DiPerna, a seasoned medical device professional and microfluidics engineer. Prior to founding Modular Medical, Mr. DiPerna was the founder (in 2005) of Tandem Diabetes and invented and designed its t:slim insulin pump. More information is available at https://modular-medical.com.

