Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. (TSXV: CMI) (OTCQB: CYSNF), the world's leading designer and manufacturer of commercial grade, auto-acquire mobile satellite antenna systems, announced today that it is receiving advisory services and conditional funding of up to $815,845 from the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP) over the next 2 years to support the continued development of its phased array antenna technology.

The NRC IRAP funding will be used to continue the development of Beam Forming Integrated Circuits (BFICs) for Satcom applications. The $1.82M project will focus on the development of a low-cost, highly efficient, BFICs for Ka-band electronically steered antenna. This new funding will allow C-COM to develop and validate the next generation of highly efficient and cost-effective antenna modules.

C-COM has been developing a Ka-band flat panel antenna based on advanced phased array technology for enabling high-throughput mobility applications over satellite targeting land, airborne and maritime markets.

The fully electronically steered Phased Array Mobile Satellite Antenna has been designed to operate on the latest LEO, MEO and GEO constellations.

C-COM is in the final stages of testing of its 4096 elements Transmit and Receive electronical steered phased array antenna, which utilizes commercially available MMICs. The testing of this antenna is being carried out in the labs at the Centre for Intelligent Antenna and Radio Systems (CIARS) at the University of Waterloo. "The development of new modules based on the next generation low-cost high performance MMICs will give C-COM's phased array antenna a competitive edge," said Bilal Awada, CTO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

"We very much appreciate the support and assistance from NRC IRAP. This funding will allow C-COM to continue the development and advancement of our ESA antenna technology. It will take us a step closer towards the completion of the design, testing and manufacturing of an affordable and competitive electronically steered phased array antenna system, which will play a significant role in delivering high speed broadband solutions to global mobile satellite communication markets," said Dr. Leslie Klein, President & CEO of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

C-COM Satellite Systems Inc. is a pioneer and world leader in the design, development, and manufacture of transportable and mobile satellite-based antenna systems. The Company has developed proprietary, auto-acquisition controller technology for rapid antenna pointing to a satellite with just the press of a button, enabling Broadband Internet via Satellite across a wide range of market applications worldwide, including regions unserved or underserved by terrestrial access technologies.

C-COM has sold more than 10,000 antenna systems, in over 100 countries, through a dedicated dealer network that provides service to a wide range of vertical markets such as Oil & Gas Exploration, Military Communications, Disaster Management, SNG, Emergency Communications, Cellular Backhaul, Telemedicine, Mobile Education, Government Services, Mobile Banking, and others. The Company's iNetVu® brand is synonymous with high quality, reliability, and cost-effectiveness.

C-COM is in late-stage development of a potentially revolutionary Ka-band, electronically steerable, modular, conformal, flat panel phased array antenna. C-COM is engaged in the design of this unique antenna with the intent of providing low-cost, high-throughput mobility applications over satellite for land, airborne and maritime verticals over LEO, MEO and GEO satellite constellations. For additional information please visit www.c-comsat.com.

iNetVu® is a registered trademark of C-COM Satellite Systems Inc.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Venture Exchange (TSXV: CMI) and on the US OTC Exchange (OTCQB: CYSNF).

