Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - North Arrow Minerals (TSXV: NAR), a hard rock lithium explorer focused on three spodumene-bearing pegmatite projects near infrastructure in the Northwest Territories, will be participating in the TAKESTOCK Calgary Investor Forum, which will take place on November 1 at the Calgary Petroleum Club.

Nick Thomas, Manager of Investor and Community Relations, will be speaking at approximately 12 noon MT on November 1. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Nick Thomas will also be taking meetings throughout the day. Take advantage of the opportunity and meet with Mr. Thomas to discuss North Arrow's upcoming plans to generate value for shareholders.

Come meet senior management from companies across a wide range of industries: tech, industrial, finance and services. Market caps from $1M to $1B. Choose from a selection of presentations to help inform your investment choices.

To register and access, please follow this link.

About North Arrow Minerals

North Arrow is a Canadian based exploration company focused on the identification and evaluation of lithium and other exploration opportunities in Canada. North Arrow's management, board of directors and advisors have significant successful experience in the global exploration and mining industry. North Arrow is evaluating spodumene pegmatites at its 100% owned LDG, MacKay, and DeStaffany Lithium Projects (NWT) and is also exploring for lithium in Nunavut at the Bathurst Inlet pegmatite field and continues work to identify additional lithium exploration opportunities in northern Canada. North Arrow also owns interests in the Naujaat (NU), Pikoo (SK), and Loki (NWT) Diamond Projects and maintains a 100% interest in the Hope Bay Oro Gold Project, located approximately 3 km north of Agnico Eagle's Doris Gold Mine, Nunavut. North Arrow's exploration programs are conducted under the direction of Kenneth Armstrong, P.Geo. (NWT/NU, ON), President and CEO of North Arrow and a Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Mr. Armstrong has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this press release.

About the TAKESTOCK Investor Series

TakeStock Investor Series is the ideal forum for investors to connect with high growth companies. Its mission is to connect public and emerging private companies with key influencers and investors, providing a platform for networking, education and growth.

The series of forums take place each year, providing an excellent opportunity for a select group of companies to tell their story in greater detail. The forum features companies drawn from a wide range of sectors.

For further Information:

Nick Thomas

Manager, Investor and Community Relations

1-778-229-7194

nthomas@northarrowminerals.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185656