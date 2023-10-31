Partnership will revolutionise London's window cleaning, delivering a full spectrum of services to measure facade health of buildings

Skyline Robotics today announced a partnership with Principle Cleaning Services (Principle) that will bring the award-winning window cleaning Ozmo robot to the London skyline.

Principle, a market leader in providing corporate, commercial cleaning in London, will be the exclusive provider of Ozmo in the Capital and will start planning an operational rollout for the London market, transforming Principle's window cleaning offering.

The partnership goes beyond window cleaning with the ultimate goal of delivering ESG monitoring to the building envelopes in London, to provide data, insights and analytics on a building's facade health.

Skyline Robotics' flagship robot, Ozmo, combines artificial intelligence, machine learning and computer vision with advanced robotics and sensors. With Ozmo, window cleaning can be performed up to three times faster than humans, without putting workers at risk.

Additionally, as Ozmo is operated by humans, it is not replacing human window cleaners, but is accelerating a future where humans and robots work together. The result is a smarter, faster, safer, and more economical alternative to human window cleaners.

"Having demonstrated Ozmo's value in New York City, we're excited to expand operations and partner with Principle to bring our robots to London," said Michael Brown, CEO, Skyline Robotics. "London has more BMUs than the rest of Europe combined, making it a key global geographic location to showcase the impact automation can have to help achieve business growth."

"Principle is committed to investing in a future where humans and robots work collaboratively together," said Tom Lloyd, CEO, Principle Cleaning Services. "Through this partnership with Skyline Robotics, we're securing all future capabilities to service customers for decades to come."

"Our clients always expect us to deliver new value and innovations to them as leading asset managers in our market. Our pillars are People, Sustainability and Innovation and with Ozmo, we feel we're not just meeting but exceeding expectations," Lloyd continued.

Skyline Robotics is the recipient of a 2023 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Award for its Ozmo robot. Additionally, the company has received a 2023 PropTech Breakthrough Award for "Construction Robotics Solution of the Year" and was named to the 2023 BuiltWorlds Robotics 50 List.

About Skyline Robotics

Skyline Robotics is a deep tech robotics and automation company. Its flagship product, Ozmo, the world's first high-rise window cleaning robot, is disrupting the $40B window cleaning industry as a safer, more efficient, and more effective alternative to humans. Skyline Robotics believes that people are more than robots and that is why-starting with window cleaning-it aims to automate all types of work at heights. For more information, visit skylinerobotics.com.

About Principle Cleaning Services

Principle Cleaning Services is a market leader in providing corporate, commercial cleaning in London. Established in 1989, the employee-owned company has an annual turnover in excess of £80m and employs over 2,500 people. Principle's values: people, sustainability, and innovation are at the heart of the business. Supporting and delivering clean environments across London, its clients include well-known landmarks such as The Shard, 20 Fenchurch Street and 30 St Mary Axe. For further information, please visit www.principleclean.com.

