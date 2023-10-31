BITGET

Bitget Celebrates the 15th Bitcoin Whitepaper Day with "Satoshi" on the Street & BTC Giveaways



31-Oct-2023 / 13:15 CET/CEST

NEWS RELEASE BY BITGET Victoria, Seychelles | October 31, 2023 06:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Bitget , top crypto derivatives and copy trading platform, has announced the start of a series of events and videos at the end of October, to celebrate the 15th birthday of the Bitcoin Whitepaper's release. The event will be hosted on both online and offline venues, including street performances of "Satoshi Nakamoto", Bitcoin analysis report, prize giveaways, and much more. The purpose of the activities is to honor the landmark event in the blockchain industry and attract attention to the increasing adoption and prospects of cryptocurrencies worldwide. Bitget's Bitcoin Whitepaper Day commemoration began at the end of October with offline street performances in Austria and Taiwan. A bustling street in each region was selected to host a statue performer dressed as Satoshi Nakamoto, holding a Bitcoin Briefcase. The performance captured the attention of passers-by and acted as a powerful media attraction, subsequently amplifying its presence on social media and further boosting the event's visibility. "We all know the importance that Bitcoin has for blockchain, as the proverbial 'forefather' or genesis stage. We believe that marking an event as important as the birthday of the Bitcoin Whitepaper is a tribute all of us have to give to Bitcoin, which started it all. And that is why we are organizing this event in as lively and engaging a format as possible," as Gracy Chen, the Managing Director of Bitget, commented on the upcoming event. A prequel lineup of online teasers to the Bitcoin Whitepaper Day includes social media videos and live performers calling on audiences to spread the word about the event and participate in it. Bitget will also provide participants with a chance to participate in special promotional events and giveaways to ensure that Bitcoin gets the birthday wish it deserves from as many involved users as possible. The Bitcoin Whitepaper Day event foresees prizes and giveaways, including an airdrop of BTC, as well as Bitcoin-related souvenirs handed by live performers on the streets. Bitget is committed to inspiring individuals to embrace cryptocurrencies through strategic initiatives, including collaborations with reputable partners like Lionel Messi. Its goal is to demystify the world of digital currencies and make them accessible to more people. This event aligns with our mission, aiming to educate and engage participants enjoyably and interactively. The Bitget team attributes considerable weight and meaning to the Bitcoin Whitepaper Day, given the importance of Bitcoin for the global blockchain and cryptocurrency community as a pioneer in the industry. The ultimate aim of the Bitcoin Whitepaper Day is to attract new audiences into the decentralized space and advance the usability and adoption of cryptocurrencies as affordable and applicable financial instruments for users of all generations. About Bitget Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and web3 company. Serving over 20 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and official eSports events organizer PGL. For more information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Bitget Wallet Contact Details Bitget Rachel Cheung media@bitget.com Company Website https://www.bitget.com/ Bottom of Form



