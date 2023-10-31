Anzeige
WKN: A2DTYS | ISIN: SE0008588354 | Ticker-Symbol: B9G
München
31.10.23
08:03 Uhr
0,390 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AGTIRA AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGTIRA AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2023 | 13:35
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, AGTIRA TO 1 (554/23)

At the request of Agtira AB, Agtira equity right will be traded on Nasdaq First
North Growth Market as from November 1, 2023. 



Security name: Agtira teckningsoptioner serie 2023/2024

Short name: AGTIRA TO 1

ISIN code: SE0020975761

Orderbook ID: 310115



Terms: One (1) equity right entitles to subscription of one (1) share in Agtira
AB through cash corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average
price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market between
the 2 September 2024 and 13 September 2024. However, Payment for subscribed
shares in excess of their quota value shall be paid in full into the
unrestricted share premium account. 

Subscription period: September 17 - October 1, 2024

Last trading day: September 27, 2024
