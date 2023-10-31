Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, AGTIRA TO 1 (554/23)

At the request of Agtira AB, Agtira equity right will be traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as from November 1, 2023. Security name: Agtira teckningsoptioner serie 2023/2024 Short name: AGTIRA TO 1 ISIN code: SE0020975761 Orderbook ID: 310115 Terms: One (1) equity right entitles to subscription of one (1) share in Agtira AB through cash corresponding to 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market between the 2 September 2024 and 13 September 2024. However, Payment for subscribed shares in excess of their quota value shall be paid in full into the unrestricted share premium account. Subscription period: September 17 - October 1, 2024 Last trading day: September 27, 2024