Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Releases Another Groundbreaking Product: Biotres Pro

Company further expands its current product portfolio, making it the most comprehensive Remote Patient and Cardiac Monitoring portfolio globally.

Company developed Biotres Pro with critical capability of cellular backup for connectivity

Recently filed a patent application for its Biotres device as it seeks to redefine the cardiac care landscape

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a leading medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced their expansion of the current Biotres product platform. The new product, known as Biotres Pro, adds cellular backup for offline connectivity in addition to the existing unique feature set. Biotres has been a game-changing product to the cardiac health market since its release. Biotres Pro continues this trend and establishes Biotricity's product portfolio as the most comprehensive remote cardiac monitoring product portfolio globally.

Biotres is a unique innovative ECG cardiac monitoring device that provides 3 channels of continuous ECG data. The device offers physicians enhanced accuracy into heart health. The company recently filed a patent application to protect its cutting edge 3 channel technology, which is a significant step forward in compact devices.

Biotricity has now taken it a step further with the new addition of Biotres Pro, another version of Biotres that combines cutting edge 3 channel technology with cellular backup for those with little connectivity, minimal access to a cellphone, or simply experience trouble connecting the device. The cellular capability of Biotres Pro ensures that the device will continue to offload data in instances of minimal connectivity. This is a groundbreaking solution as current compact devices only have 1 to 2 channels and are limited in or lack connectivity.

Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq, Biotricity Founder and CEO, commented, "Our 3-channel technology is essential for preventative and comprehensive cardiac care. Continuously offloading data is a top priority for the medical industry and our proactive approach has already proven to be a powerful tool for both patients and healthcare providers in enhancing cardiac care. This marks a significant leap forward as our Biotres Pro offline data storage establishes it as the leading solution for cardiac monitoring. With the addition of Biotres Pro, Biotricity now has the most comprehensive remote cardiac monitoring portfolio in the market."

Biotres offers up to 30 days of recording and automated data offloading while connected wirelessly, but the addition of Biotres Pro's innovative cellular connectivity elevates the benefits that the device provides for cardiac patients, removing any delays in data retrieval that may have occurred due to low connectivity before this addition.

To learn more about the groundbreaking solutions in cardiac care that Biotres and Biotres Pro provide, amongst other cardiac solutions, and to purchase Biotres, visit www.biotricity.com.

About Biotricity Inc.

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com.

