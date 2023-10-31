Anzeige
Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway To Report Financial Results for Third Quarter 2023 on November 7, 2023

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / (NYSE:KFS) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. ("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the close of trading on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

Management will host a conference call at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2023, to discuss the results and to field questions.

Conference Call Information

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Time: 5 p.m. Eastern Time
Toll Free: 888-506-0062; Code: 153431
International: 973-528-0011; Code: 153431
Live Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/49387

Conference Call Replay Information

Toll Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 49387
Replay Webcast Link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2928/49387

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the extended warranty and business services industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The Company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries IWS (iwsgroup.com), Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com), Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com) and Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com).

The Company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries CSuite (csuitefinancialpartners.com), Ravix (ravixgroup.com), Secure Nursing Service (securenursing.com), SPI Software (spisoftware.com) and Digital Diagnostics, Inc (ddimagingusa.com/about-us/).

For Media Inquiries:
Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com		For Company Inquiries:
Kingsway Financial Services Inc.
Kent Hansen, CFO
(312) 766-2163
khansen@kingsway-financial.com

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/797840/kingsway-to-report-financial-results-for-third-quarter-2023-on-november-7-2023

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
