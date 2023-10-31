Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
31.10.2023 | 13:43
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 12/12/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 12/12/2023 

Amundi Asset Management (JAPB) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 12/12/2023 
31-Oct-2023 / 13:10 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 12/12/2023

Please note that on NAV 12/12/2023 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated: 

ETF Name                         ISIN     Index 
Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc LU2099287448 FTSE Japanese Government Bond Index

- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 01/12/2023 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers: 

ETF Name                  ISIN     Ticker Trading   Stock Exchange  Last Trading date (after 
                                currency           the close) 
Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR)  LU2099287448 JAPB  USD     London Stock   01/12/2023 
UCITS ETF - Acc                     LN         Exchange

- Timetable of the liquidation: 

Event                  Date 
Last trading day on Stock Exchanges   01/12/2023 
Liquidation NAV             12/12/2023 
Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 13/12/2023

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Attachment File: NoticesToShareholders_LU2099287448_LUX_ENG_20231031

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU2099287448 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     JAPB 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 281776 
EQS News ID:  1761755 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1761755&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 08:10 ET (12:10 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.