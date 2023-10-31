DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Liquidation on Amundi ETFs - 12/12/2023

Please note that on NAV 12/12/2023 after close, the ETFs below will be liquidated:

ETF Name ISIN Index Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc LU2099287448 FTSE Japanese Government Bond Index

- Impact on Secondary Market:

The suspension of secondary markets will happen on 01/12/2023 after the trading session. Please refer to the table below for the list of impacted tickers:

ETF Name ISIN Ticker Trading Stock Exchange Last Trading date (after currency the close) Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) LU2099287448 JAPB USD London Stock 01/12/2023 UCITS ETF - Acc LN Exchange

- Timetable of the liquidation:

Event Date Last trading day on Stock Exchanges 01/12/2023 Liquidation NAV 12/12/2023 Final Net Asset Value Calculation date 13/12/2023

