TopBuild Corp.: TopBuild Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

1.9% increase in net sales

31.7% gross margin

17.9% operating margin, 18.5% on an adjusted basis

21.4% adjusted EBITDA margin

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD), a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Robert Buck, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "TopBuild continues to perform well and produce solid operating results, a testament to our team's hard work and focus on profitable growth. We are particularly pleased with the performance of our non-residential business. Both our Installation and Specialty Distribution segments reported mid-single digit volume growth related to the commercial and industrial end markets they serve.

"Our strong track record of executing on our plan can be attributed, in part, to our relentless focus on driving improvements in both productivity and operational efficiencies. In addition, our unique and diversified business model provides multiple avenues for growth, and we see continued opportunities in all three end markets we serve."

Third Quarter Financial Highlights

(unless otherwise indicated, comparisons are to the three months ended September 30, 2022)

3 Months Ended 9/30/23 Reported Change Sales $1,326,120 1.9% Gross Margin 31.7% 130 bps SG&A as % of revenue 13.8% 50 bps Operating Profit $237,492 6.6% Operating Margin 17.9% 80 bps Net Income $167,602 9.0% Net Income per diluted share $5.27 10.7% 3 Months Ended 9/30/23 Adjusted Change Sales $1,326,120 1.9% Gross Margin 31.7% 130 bps SG&A as % of revenue 13.2% 0 bps Operating Profit $245,932 9.7% Operating Margin 18.5% 130 bps Net Income $172,507 11.4% Net Income per diluted share $5.43 13.1% EBITDA $283,690 9.4% EBITDA Margin 21.4% 150 bps

Nine Month Financial Highlights

(comparisons are to the nine months ended September 30, 2022)

9 Months Ended 9/30/23 Reported

Change Sales $3,908,620 4.4% Gross Margin 31.0% 130 bps SG&A as % of revenue 13.8% 0 bps Operating Profit $674,025 13.5% Operating Margin 17.2% 130 bps Net Income $467,870 13.5% Net Income per diluted share $14.74 16.7% 9 Months Ended 9/30/23 Adjusted Change Sales $3,908,620 4.4% Gross Margin 31.0% 130 bps SG&A as % of revenue 13.4% (20 bps) Operating Profit $688,224 14.6% Operating Margin 17.6% 160 bps Net Income $477,551 15.1% Net Income per diluted share $15.04 18.3% EBITDA $797,520 13.4% EBITDA Margin 20.4% 160 bps

Operating Segment Highlights ($ in 000s)

(comparisons are to the period ended September 30, 2022)

Installation 3 Months

Ended 9/30/23 9 Months

Ended 9/30/23 Specialty Distribution 3 Months

Ended 9/30/23 9 Months

Ended 9/30/23 Sales $821,673 $2,397,818 Sales $571,009 $1,703,871 Change Change Volume -3.5% 1.4% Volume -0.2% -2.0% Price 3.6% 4.0% Price -1.9% 1.4% M&A 4.8% 3.1% M&A 0.0% 0.0% Total Change 4.9% 8.6% Total Change -2.1% -0.7% Operating Margin 21.3% 20.6% Operating Margin 15.5% 14.5% Change 160 bps 220 bps Change 40 bps 20 bps Adj. Operating Margin 21.6% 20.7% Adj. Operating Margin 15.5% 14.6% Change 200 bps 230 bps Change 20 bps 20 bps Adj. EBITDA Margin 23.7% 22.9% Adj. EBITDA Margin 18.2% 17.2% Change 210 bps 230 bps Change 20 bps 20 bps

Capital Allocation

"We generate significant free cash flow and acquisitions remain our number one capital allocation priority. Our seasoned M&A team continues to identify strong prospects in our residential, commercial, and industrial insulation end markets and we expect to remain active on this front," added Buck.

Through October 31, the Company has completed four acquisitions which are expected to contribute approximately $173 million in annual revenue. In addition, the Company announced in late July its agreement to acquire Specialty Products and Insulation ("SPI") in an all-cash transaction valued at $960 million. This leading North American specialty distributor and custom fabricator of mechanical insulation is expected to generate annual revenue of approximately $700 million.

2023 Outlook(1)

($ in millions)

Metric Low

High Sales $ 5,130 $ 5,210 Adjusted EBITDA* $ 1,025 $ 1,055

*See table for adjusted EBITDA reconciliation.

(1) This outlook reflects management's current view of present and future market conditions and are based on assumptions such as housing starts and completions, general and administrative expenses, weighted average diluted shares outstanding and interest rates. These targets do not include any effects related to potential acquisitions or divestitures that may occur after the date of this press release.

Conference Call

A conference call to discuss third quarter 2023 financial results is scheduled for today, Tuesday, October 31, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The call may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-9037. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously on the Company's website at www.topbuild.com. In addition, a copy of management's formal remarks and a presentation that summarizes management's formal remarks will be available immediately prior to the conference call on www.topbuild.com.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida, is a leading installer and specialty distributor of insulation and related building material products to the construction industry in the United States and Canada. We provide insulation installation services nationwide through our Installation segment which has approximately 240 branches located across the United States. We distribute building and mechanical insulation, insulation accessories and other building product materials for the residential, commercial, and industrial end markets through our Specialty Distribution business. Our Specialty Distribution network encompasses approximately 170 branches. To learn more about TopBuild please visit our website at www.topbuild.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, incremental EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, the "adjusted" financial measures presented above, and figures presented on a "same branch basis" are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, which are used in managing the business, may provide users of this financial information with additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior periods. We define same branch sales as sales from branches in operation for at least 12 full calendar months. Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures in tables contained in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results under GAAP. Additional information may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available on TopBuild's website under "SEC Filings" at www.topbuild.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results, the related assumptions underlying our expected results, and our plan to repurchase our common stock under stock repurchase transactions. These forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," "may," "project," "estimate" or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in our forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events that we cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although TopBuild believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved and it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Tabitha Zane

tabitha.zane@topbuild.com

386-763-8801

(tables follow)

TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 1,326,120 $ 1,300,998 $ 3,908,620 $ 3,744,201 Cost of sales 905,430 905,250 2,695,916 2,633,155 Gross profit 420,690 395,748 1,212,704 1,111,046 Selling, general, and administrative expense 183,198 172,874 538,679 516,997 Operating profit 237,492 222,874 674,025 594,049 Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (18,830 ) (14,561 ) (55,427 ) (39,936 ) Other, net 6,015 (303 ) 12,542 103 Other expense, net (12,815 ) (14,864 ) (42,885 ) (39,833 ) Income before income taxes 224,677 208,010 631,140 554,216 Income tax expense (57,075 ) (54,264 ) (163,270 ) (142,060 ) Net income $ 167,602 $ 153,746 $ 467,870 $ 412,156 Net income per common share: Basic $ 5.30 $ 4.79 $ 14.81 $ 12.72 Diluted $ 5.27 $ 4.76 $ 14.74 $ 12.63 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 31,615,110 32,076,285 31,588,740 32,404,275 Diluted 31,788,812 32,279,820 31,744,856 32,643,161





TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income $ 167,602 $ 153,746 $ 467,870 $ 412,156 Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustment (3,008 ) (15,158 ) 3,029 (14,133 ) Comprehensive income $ 164,594 $ 138,588 $ 470,899 $ 398,023





TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets and Other Financial Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) As of September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 615,612 $ 240,069 Receivables, net of an allowance for credit losses of $17,880 at September 30, 2023, and $16,281 at December 31, 2022 870,890 836,071 Inventories, net 357,179 438,644 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 38,104 34,257 Total current assets 1,881,785 1,549,041 Right of use assets 209,707 205,892 Property and equipment, net 264,581 253,484 Goodwill 2,039,777 1,966,994 Other intangible assets, net 606,940 614,967 Other assets 11,300 16,453 Total assets $ 5,014,090 $ 4,606,831 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 455,840 $ 487,114 Current portion of long-term debt 48,057 40,068 Accrued liabilities 183,084 199,370 Short-term operating lease liabilities 64,632 60,880 Short-term finance lease liabilities 2,057 2,207 Total current liabilities 753,670 789,639 Long-term debt 1,383,717 1,417,257 Deferred tax liabilities, net 252,419 251,481 Long-term portion of insurance reserves 58,343 59,783 Long-term operating lease liabilities 151,970 149,943 Long-term finance lease liabilities 4,596 6,673 Other liabilities 1,548 2,349 Total liabilities 2,606,263 2,677,125 EQUITY 2,407,827 1,929,706 Total liabilities and equity $ 5,014,090 $ 4,606,831 As of September 30, 2023 2022 Other Financial Data Receivable days 51 48 Inventory days 36 48 Accounts payable days 60 63 Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable $ 772,229 $ 752,750 Receivables, net plus inventories, net less accounts payable as a percent of sales (TTM) † 14.6 % 15.5 %

† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches





TopBuild Corp. Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Operating Activities: Net income $ 467,870 $ 412,156 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 98,216 93,051 Share-based compensation 11,080 9,673 Loss on sale of assets 2,733 76 Amortization of debt issuance costs 2,161 2,147 Provision for bad debt expense 7,380 8,837 Loss from inventory obsolescence 3,617 5,127 Change in certain assets and liabilities: Receivables, net (52,482 ) (152,578 ) Inventories, net 82,960 (101,148 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,267 ) (807 ) Accounts payable (21,361 ) 49,079 Accrued liabilities (9,027 ) 3,469 Other, net (1,402 ) 6,548 Net cash provided by operating activities 588,478 335,630 Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Investing Activities: Purchases of property and equipment (48,076 ) (56,044 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (147,614 ) (20,500 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 14,674 2,877 Net cash used in investing activities (181,016 ) (73,667 ) Cash Flows Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities: Repayment of long-term debt (27,711 ) (28,968 ) Proceeds from revolving credit facility - 70,000 Repayment of revolving credit facility - (70,000 ) Taxes withheld and paid on employees' equity awards (6,350 ) (11,719 ) Exercise of stock options 2,489 2,028 Repurchase of shares of common stock - (200,050 ) Payment of contingent consideration (300 ) (1,674 ) Net cash used in financing activities (31,872 ) (240,383 ) Impact of exchange rate changes on cash (47 ) (1,975 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 375,543 19,605 Cash and cash equivalents- Beginning of period 240,069 139,779 Cash and cash equivalents- End of period $ 615,612 $ 159,384 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities: Leased assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities $ 45,525 $ 80,186 Accruals for property and equipment 305 395





TopBuild Corp. Segment Data (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Installation Sales $ 821,673 $ 783,056 4.9 % $ 2,397,818 $ 2,208,717 8.6 % Operating profit, as reported $ 175,218 $ 154,236 $ 494,394 $ 406,835 Operating margin, as reported 21.3 % 19.7 % 20.6 % 18.4 % Rationalization charges 1,882 (807 ) 1,882 (334 ) Acquisition related costs 26 15 516 112 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 177,126 $ 153,444 $ 496,792 $ 406,613 Operating margin, as adjusted 21.6 % 19.6 % 20.7 % 18.4 % Share-based compensation 436 268 1,124 956 Depreciation and amortization 17,417 15,610 50,700 46,615 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 194,979 $ 169,322 15.2 % $ 548,616 $ 454,184 20.8 % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 23.7 % 21.6 % 22.9 % 20.6 % Specialty Distribution Sales $ 571,009 $ 583,543 (2.1 )% $ 1,703,871 $ 1,715,196 (0.7 )% Operating profit, as reported $ 88,269 $ 88,364 $ 247,583 $ 245,534 Operating margin, as reported 15.5 % 15.1 % 14.5 % 14.3 % Acquisition related costs 10 660 350 1,235 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 88,279 $ 89,024 $ 247,933 $ 246,769 Operating margin, as adjusted 15.5 % 15.3 % 14.6 % 14.4 % Share-based compensation 434 296 987 938 Depreciation and amortization 15,102 15,662 44,414 43,697 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 103,815 $ 104,982 (1.1 )% $ 293,334 $ 291,404 0.7 % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 18.2 % 18.0 % 17.2 % 17.0 %





TopBuild Corp. Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Change 2023 2022 Change Total net sales Sales before eliminations $ 1,392,682 $ 1,366,599 $ 4,101,689 $ 3,923,913 Intercompany eliminations (66,562 ) (65,601 ) (193,069 ) (179,712 ) Net sales after eliminations $ 1,326,120 $ 1,300,998 1.9 % $ 3,908,620 $ 3,744,201 4.4 % Operating profit, as reported - segments $ 263,487 $ 242,600 $ 741,977 $ 652,369 General corporate expense, net (14,494 ) (8,920 ) (35,280 ) (28,371 ) Intercompany eliminations (11,501 ) (10,806 ) (32,672 ) (29,949 ) Operating profit, as reported $ 237,492 $ 222,874 $ 674,025 $ 594,049 Operating margin, as reported 17.9 % 17.1 % 17.2 % 15.9 % Rationalization charges 1,882 (807 ) 1,882 (334 ) Acquisition related costs † 6,558 2,107 12,317 6,759 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 245,932 $ 224,174 $ 688,224 $ 600,474 Operating margin, as adjusted 18.5 % 17.2 % 17.6 % 16.0 % Share-based compensation 4,194 2,611 11,080 9,673 Depreciation and amortization 33,564 32,430 98,216 93,051 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 283,690 $ 259,215 9.4 % $ 797,520 $ 703,198 13.4 % EBITDA margin, as adjusted 21.4 % 19.9 % 20.4 % 18.8 % Sales change period over period 25,122 164,419 EBITDA, as adjusted, change period over period 24,475 94,322 Incremental EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in sales 97.4 % 57.4 %

† Acquisition related costs include corporate level adjustments as well as segment operating adjustments.



TopBuild Corp. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per common share amounts) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Gross Profit Reconciliation Net sales $ 1,326,120 $ 1,300,998 $ 3,908,620 $ 3,744,201 Gross profit, as reported $ 420,690 $ 395,748 $ 1,212,704 $ 1,111,046 Acquisition related costs - - - 121 Gross profit, as adjusted $ 420,690 $ 395,748 $ 1,212,704 $ 1,111,167 Gross margin, as reported 31.7 % 30.4 % 31.0 % 29.7 % Gross margin, as adjusted 31.7 % 30.4 % 31.0 % 29.7 % Selling, General and Administrative Expense Reconciliation Selling, general, and administrative expense, as reported $ 183,198 $ 172,874 $ 538,679 $ 516,997 Rationalization charges 1,882 (807 ) 1,882 (334 ) Acquisition related costs 6,558 2,107 12,317 6,638 Selling, general, and administrative expense, as adjusted $ 174,758 $ 171,574 $ 524,480 $ 510,693 Operating Profit Reconciliation Operating profit, as reported $ 237,492 $ 222,874 $ 674,025 $ 594,049 Rationalization charges 1,882 (807 ) 1,882 (334 ) Acquisition related costs 6,558 2,107 12,317 6,759 Operating profit, as adjusted $ 245,932 $ 224,174 $ 688,224 $ 600,474 Operating margin, as reported 17.9 % 17.1 % 17.2 % 15.9 % Operating margin, as adjusted 18.5 % 17.2 % 17.6 % 16.0 % Income Per Common Share Reconciliation Income before income taxes, as reported $ 224,677 $ 208,010 $ 631,140 $ 554,216 Rationalization charges 1,882 (807 ) 1,882 (334 ) Acquisition related costs 6,558 2,107 12,317 6,759 Income before income taxes, as adjusted 233,117 209,310 645,339 560,641 Tax rate at 26.0% (60,610 ) (54,421 ) (167,788 ) (145,767 ) Income, as adjusted $ 172,507 $ 154,889 $ 477,551 $ 414,874 Income per common share, as adjusted $ 5.43 $ 4.80 $ 15.04 $ 12.71 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 31,788,812 32,279,820 31,744,856 32,643,161





TopBuild Corp. Same Branch and Acquisition Metrics (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales Same branch: Installation $ 784,025 $ 783,056 $ 2,328,800 $ 2,208,717 Specialty Distribution 571,009 583,543 1,703,871 1,715,196 Eliminations (66,562 ) (65,601 ) (193,069 ) (179,712 ) Total same branch $ 1,288,472 $ 1,300,998 $ 3,839,602 $ 3,744,201 Acquisitions (a): Installation $ 37,648 $ - $ 69,018 $ - Total acquisitions 37,648 - 69,018 - Total $ 1,326,120 $ 1,300,998 $ 3,908,620 $ 3,744,201 EBITDA, as adjusted Same branch $ 277,497 $ 259,215 $ 787,212 $ 703,198 Acquisitions (a) 6,193 - 10,308 - Total $ 283,690 $ 259,215 $ 797,520 $ 703,198 EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of sales Same branch (b) 21.5 % 20.5 % Acquisitions (c) 16.4 % 14.9 % Total (d) 21.4 % 19.9 % 20.4 % 18.8 % As Adjusted Incremental EBITDA, as a percentage of change in sales Same branch (e) NM 88.1 % Acquisitions (c) 16.4 % 14.9 % Total (f) 97.4 % 57.4 %

(a) Represents current year impact of acquisitions in their first twelve months

(b) Same branch metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of same branch sales

(c) Acquired metric, as adjusted, as a percentage of acquired sales

(d) Total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of total sales

(e) Change in same branch EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in same branch sales

(f) Change in total EBITDA, as adjusted, as a percentage of change in total sales

NM Not Meaningful



TopBuild Corp. Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income (Unaudited) (in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income, as reported $ 167,602 $ 153,746 $ 467,870 $ 412,156 Adjustments to arrive at EBITDA, as adjusted: Interest expense and other, net 12,815 14,864 42,885 39,833 Income tax expense 57,075 54,264 163,270 142,060 Depreciation and amortization 33,564 32,430 98,216 93,051 Share-based compensation 4,194 2,611 11,080 9,673 Rationalization charges 1,882 (807 ) 1,882 (334 ) Acquisition related costs 6,558 2,107 12,317 6,759 EBITDA, as adjusted $ 283,690 $ 259,215 $ 797,520 $ 703,198





TopBuild Corp. Acquisition Adjusted Net Sales (Unaudited) (in thousands) 2022 2023 Trailing Twelve Months Ended Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 September 30, 2023 Net Sales $ 1,264,543 $ 1,265,238 $ 1,317,262 $ 1,326,120 $ 5,173,163 Acquisitions proforma adjustment † 45,575 30,745 25,753 4,258 106,331 Net sales, acquisition adjusted $ 1,310,118 $ 1,295,983 $ 1,343,015 $ 1,330,378 $ 5,279,494

† Trailing 12 months sales have been adjusted for the pro forma effect of acquired branches

