BNCCORP, INC. Reports Third Quarter Net Income Of $1.5 Million, Or $0.42 Per Diluted Share, Community Banking Segment Reported Net Income Of $2.2 Million, Or $0.61 Per Diluted Share

Highlights
- For the quarter, the Community Banking segment reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, compared to net income of $3.1 million in the same period of 2022.
- The Mortgage Banking segment reported a net loss of $400 thousand for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in the 2022 period.
- Net interest margin decreased to 3.57% for the third quarter of 2023 compared to 3.66% during the third quarter of 2022.
- The Company increased loans held for investment balances by $24.0 million, or 3.7%, during the third quarter of 2023.
- The ratio of loans held for investment-to-deposits increased to 84.2% from 75.2% at December 31, 2022 and 71.9% at September 30, 2022 .
- Allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2023, was 1.38% of loans held for investment compared to 1.43% as of December 31, 2022 .
- Non-performing assets were $1.4 million as of September 30, 2023, unchanged from December 31, 2022 .
BISMARCK, N.D., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BNCCORP, INC. (BNC or the Company) (OTCQX Markets: BNCC), which operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 .
Management Commentary
"Our third-quarter results mark the completion of our full transition out of our mortgage business and a measure of welcome respite from the significant deposit market volatility of the second quarter," said Daniel J. Collins, BNC's President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we successfully transitioned out of mortgage banking, our core banking team remained focused on moving our bank forward as evidenced by increased sequential deposit balances, stable deposit costs and continued loan growth. Our deliberate, careful approach to growth relies on important metrics such as liquidity, net interest margin, efficiency, credit quality, and capital. Our performance reflects the strength of our customer relationships as a financial partner of choice in our service area."
Mr. Collins continued, "Looking ahead to the last quarter of 2023, we continue to believe in our focus and our strategy to steer us over the long term and as the right posture in the face of the short-term uncertainty that persists in the market. As in the third quarter, our objectives remain to continue the measured trend of loan growth and to enhance our strong financial position through a sharp focus on margin protection and by delivering efficiency improvements from technology investments and infrastructure realignment. We remain steadfast in our belief that our disciplined approach to credit underwriting and administration is of primary importance and will continue to be a core element of our culture. This inherently conservative approach has served us well over the years and we believe it will continue to serve us well for the remainder of 2023 and beyond. That mindset, coupled with a commitment to superior customer service and a broad portfolio of financial products, will continue to meet the needs of existing and future clients."
2023 Versus 2022 Third Quarter Comparison
SEGMENT DATA
For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Community
Banking
Mortgage
Banking
Holding
Company
Intercompany
Eliminations
BNCCORP
Consolidated
Net interest income (expense)
$
7,908
$
171
$
(219)
$
-
$
7,860
Provision for credit losses
230
-
-
-
230
Non-interest income
1,578
(381)
559
(638)
1,118
Non-interest expense
6,379
322
715
(638)
6,778
Income (loss) before taxes
2,877
(532)
(375)
-
1,970
Income tax expense (benefit)
683
(132)
(88)
-
463
Net income (loss)
$
2,194
$
(400)
$
(287)
$
-
$
1,507
For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Community
Banking
Mortgage
Banking
Holding
Company
Intercompany
Eliminations
BNCCORP
Consolidated
Net interest income (expense)
$
7,860
$
389
$
(142)
$
-
$
8,107
Provision for credit losses
150
-
-
-
150
Non-interest income
2,489
2,468
641
(1,133)
4,465
Non-interest expense
6,064
4,741
727
(1,133)
10,399
Income (loss) before taxes
4,135
(1,884)
(228)
-
2,023
Income tax expense (benefit)
997
(468)
(54)
-
475
Net income (loss)
$
3,138
$
(1,416)
$
(174)
$
-
$
1,548
The Community Banking Segment reported net income of $2.2 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, for the quarter compared to $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net interest income in the third quarter of 2023 was slightly higher, a gain offset by reduced income from bank charges and service fees and other income and a higher provision for credit losses. Non-interest expense was higher in the 2023 period due to increased salary and employee benefits, data processing and occupancy costs, and other expenses compared to the same period in 2022.
The Mortgage Banking Segment reported a net loss of $400 thousand in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a net loss of $1.4 million in the 2022 period. The losses sustained in the third quarter of 2023 resulted from selling the remaining inventory of loans held for sale and final settlement of outstanding hedge positions. At September 30, 2023, the Company reported one $120 thousand loan as loans held for sale that is anticipated to be sold in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Consolidated net interest income for the third quarter of 2023 was $7.9 million, a decrease of $247 thousand, or 3.0%, from $8.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net interest margin decreased to 3.57% in the third quarter of 2023 from the 3.66% reported in the prior year period. Net interest income from the Community Banking Segment was unchanged year-over-year at $7.9 million . The increase in loans held for investment at higher yields were equally offset by lower loans held for sale and the significant increase in cost of deposits.
On a consolidated basis, third-quarter interest income increased $2.2 million, or 25.2%, from $8.9 million to $11.1 million . The average yield on interest-earning assets was substantially higher in the third quarter of 2023, growing to 5.04% compared to 3.99% in the 2022 third quarter. The Community Banking Segment reported interest income of $10.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to $8.5 million for the 2022 quarter. The increase resulted from higher yields on interest-earning assets, a $79.4 million quarter-over-quarter increase in the average balance of loans held for investment and higher yields on cash and debt securities. It is noteworthy that the Company's variable rate assets have continued to re-price in step with interest rate movements by the Federal Reserve. The weighted average interest rate on loans held for investment originated in the third quarter of 2023 was 7.46%, compared to the third quarter 2022 average yield on loans held for investment of 4.61%.
Consolidated interest expense in the third quarter of 2023 was $3.2 million, an increase of $2.5 million from the 2022 period. As a result, the cost of core deposits in the third quarter of 2023 rose to 1.47% versus 0.29% in the third quarter of 2022. Within the Community Banking Segment, the average balance of deposits decreased by $4.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.01% during the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.47% in the same period of 2022. The Company has managed its overall cost of deposits at levels well below the prevailing brokered deposit rates offered by national brokerage firms even while staying focused on maintaining strong liquidity levels.
As of September 30, 2023, credit metrics remained stable with $1.4 million of nonperforming assets, representing a ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.16%. These results are comparable to the $1.4 million in nonperforming assets, a 0.15% ratio of nonperforming assets to total assets held on December 31, 2022 . The Company recorded a $230 thousand provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2023 compared to a $150 thousand provision in the third quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.38% of loans held for investment on September 30, 2023, from 1.43% on December 31, 2022 .
Non-interest income for the Community Banking Segment during the third quarter of 2023 was $1.6 million, compared to $2.5 million in the 2022 third quarter. Bank charges and service fees were $400 thousand lower quarter-over-quarter due to lower deposits held in one-way sell positions. Fees derived from the movement of deposits off the balance sheet began late in the first quarter of 2022 and can fluctuate significantly based on our customers' excess funding needs. As of September 30, 2023, off-balance sheet deposits amounted to $40.2 million compared to $218.6 million as of September 30, 2022 . Through the use of an associated banking network, the Company is able to generate fee income on deposits that are not otherwise deployed by placing those deposits with another financial institution to meet their liquidity needs. The deposits can be reclaimed for future liquidity use by the Company at any time. Other income in the third quarter of 2023 decreased by $115 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2022 as the Company received lower SBIC revenue in 2023 and recorded life insurance proceeds in the third quarter of 2022.
Non-interest expense for the Community Banking Segment during the third quarter of 2023 increased $315 thousand, or 5.2%, to $6.4 million from $6.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. The increase is primarily due to higher salaries, data processing, occupancy, and other expenses. These higher costs reflect normal inflationary increases as well as the assumption of a greater percentage of shared service costs compared to the prior year period. No shared service costs were charged to the Mortgage Banking Segment during the third quarter of 2023.
In the third quarter of 2023, income tax expense on a consolidated basis was $463 thousand, compared to $475 thousand in the third quarter of 2022. The effective tax rate was 23.5% in the third quarter of 2023, unchanged from the same period of 2022.
Tangible book value per common share on September 30, 2023, was $28.71, compared to $28.19 at December 31, 2022 . The increase in tangible book value per common share was driven by increased retained earnings offset by negative adjustments to the tax-effected fair value of debt securities available for sale as evidenced in the increase of accumulated other comprehensive losses. The Company's tangible common equity capital ratio was 11.18% on September 30, 2023, compared to 10.63% on December 31, 2022 .
2023 Versus 2022 Nine-Month Comparison
SEGMENT DATA
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands)
Community
Banking
Mortgage
Banking
Holding
Company
Intercompany
Eliminations
BNCCORP
Consolidated
Net interest income (expense)
$
24,519
$
473
$
(648)
$
-
$
24,344
Provision for credit losses
635
-
-
-
635
Non-interest income
5,755
3,638
1,630
(2,562)
8,461
Non-interest expense
19,068
8,781
2,237
(2,562)
27,524
Income (loss) before taxes
10,571
(4,670)
(1,255)
-
4,646
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,545
(1,158)
(295)
-
1,092
Net income (loss)
$
8,026
$
(3,512)
$
(960)
$
-
$
3,554
For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
Community
Banking
Mortgage
Banking
Holding
Company
Intercompany
Eliminations
BNCCORP
Consolidated
Net interest income (expense)
$
21,396
$
1,280
$
(282)
$
-
$
22,394
Credit for credit losses
(400)
-
-
-
(400)
Non-interest income
6,982
10,389
1,689
(3,305)
15,755
Non-interest expense
18,086
15,003
2,190
(3,305)
31,974
Income (loss) before taxes
10,692
(3,334)
(783)
-
6,575
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,556
(827)
(184)
-
1,545
Net income (loss)
$
8,136
$
(2,507)
$
(599)
$
-
$
5,030
The Community Banking Segment reported net income of $8.0 million in the first nine months of 2023, compared to $8.1 million in the same period of 2022. In the first nine months of 2023, earnings per diluted share was $2.24 versus $2.29 in the first nine months of 2022. The first nine months of 2023 produced higher net interest income and higher bank charges and service fees compared to the same period of 2022. These results were offset by lower wealth management revenue, gains on sale of loans, other income and an increased provision for credit losses and higher non-interest expense when compared to the 2022 period.
The Mortgage Banking Segment reported a net loss of $3.5 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to a net loss of $2.5 million in the same period of 2022. The decrease was driven by a reduction in mortgage segment revenues to $3.8 million in the first nine months of 2023 versus $10.4 million in the prior-year period. Non-interest expenses related to mortgage operations decreased by $6.2 million year-over-year, which included $1.4 million of expenses associated with the sale of certain assets to and the assumption of certain operating liabilities by First Federal Bank on June 16, 2023 .
Consolidated net interest income in the first nine months of 2023 was $24.3 million, an increase of $2.0 million, or 8.7%, from $22.4 million in the first nine months of 2022. Net interest margin increased to 3.74% in the 2023 nine-month period from 3.24% in the year-earlier period. The Community Banking Segment reported a year-over-year increase in net interest income of $3.1 million, or 14.6%, from $21.4 million in the first nine months of 2022 to $24.5 million in the comparable 2023 period. The increase was primarily driven by growth in loans held for investment and overall higher yields that were partially offset by an increase in the cost of deposits.
On a consolidated basis, interest income increased by $7.9 million, or 32.7%, to $31.8 million for the nine months of 2023, compared to $23.9 million in the nine months of 2022. The yield on average interest-earning assets improved significantly to 4.88% in the first nine months of 2023, compared to 3.47% in the 2022 first nine months. The Community Banking Segment reported interest income of $31.3 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to $22.7 million in the same 2022 period, an increase of $8.6 million, or 38.2%. The increase is the result of higher yields on interest-earning assets and an $85.7 million increase in average balances of loans held for investment. It is noteworthy that the Company's variable rate assets have continued to re-price in step with interest rate movements by the Federal Reserve and that the Company is receiving higher yields on new loan originations.
Consolidated interest expense in the first nine months of 2023 was $7.4 million, an increase of $5.9 million from the 2022 period. The cost of core deposits in the first nine months of 2023 and 2022 was 1.12% and 0.20%, respectively. Within the Community Banking Segment, the average balance of deposits decreased by $38.5 million compared to the first nine months of 2022. The Company has experienced elevated levels of customers deploying excess deposit balances to national brokered deposits to capture short-term rates offered in the market, most often by non-bank brokerage firms. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 1.59% during the first nine months of 2023, compared to 0.31% in the same period of 2022. The Company has managed its overall cost of deposits at levels well below the prevailing brokered deposit rates offered by national brokerage firms while staying focused on maintaining liquidity.
The Company recorded a $635 thousand provision for credit losses in the first nine months of 2023. By comparison, the Company credited provision expense to release $400 thousand of its allowance for credit losses in the first nine months of 2022. The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.38% of loans held for investment on September 30, 2023, compared to 1.43% on December 31, 2022 .
The Company adopted ASU 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on January 1, 2023, and applied the standard as a cumulative effect adjustment to retained earnings. At adoption, the Company recorded a $125 thousand increase in the allowance for credit losses, which was comprised of a $64 thousand decrease in the allowance for loan losses and a $189 thousand increase to the allowance for unfunded commitments. The after-tax impact of these changes was a $94 thousand decrease in retained earnings. The tax effect resulted in an increase in deferred tax assets.
Non-interest income for the Community Banking Segment in the first nine months of 2023 was $5.8 million, compared to $7.0 million in the first nine months of 2022. The decrease was driven by a reduction in wealth management revenues, gains on sale of loans, and other income that were partially offset by increased bank charges and service fees. Wealth management revenues decreased $43 thousand, or 2.8%, largely due to the mix of fees associated with more conservative investment vehicles. During 2023, the Company has seen increases in assets under administration from new investments in U.S. Treasury securities. Assets under administration were $369.4 million at September 30, 2023 compared to $321.1 million at September 30, 2022 . Gains on sales of loans decreased period-over-period by $227 thousand as the premiums earned on the sale of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans have become less attractive in recent quarters. Other income for the period decreased by $635 thousand when compared to the first nine months of 2022 as the Company recorded gains on the sale of its Golden Valley, MN location and recorded life insurance proceeds in the 2022 period. Bank charges and service fees were $224 thousand higher in the first nine months of 2023 due to higher letter of credit fees and from fees associated with the movement of deposits to one-way sell positions.
Non-interest expense for the Community Banking Segment increased $982 thousand, or 5.4%, to $19.1 million from $18.1 million in the first nine months of 2022. The increase is primarily due to higher salaries, data processing, occupancy, and other expenses being partially offset by lower regulatory costs and depreciation expense. These higher costs reflect normal inflationary increases as well as assuming a greater percentage of shared service costs because of significantly reduced mortgage banking operations compared to the prior year period.
During the nine-month period ended September 30, 2023, income tax expense on a consolidated basis was $1.1 million, compared to $1.5 million in the first nine months of 2022. The effective tax rate was 23.5% in the first nine months of 2023 unchanged from the same period of 2022.
Assets and Liabilities
At the consolidated level, total assets were $913.4 million at September 30, 2023 versus $943.3 million at December 31, 2022 .
Total loans held for investment were $665.0 million on September 30, 2023 compared to $616.6 million on December 31, 2022 . Loans held for sale as of September 30, 2023, consisting of one loan for $120 thousand, decreased $37.6 million compared to December 31, 2022 . Debt securities decreased $16.9 million from year-end 2022 while cash and cash equivalent balances totaled $51.4 million on September 30, 2023 compared to $74.0 million on December 31, 2022 . The reduction in cash and cash equivalents during the quarter was due to increased funding of loans and the reduction in deposit balances.
Total deposits decreased $30.1 million to $789.5 million on September 30, 2023, from $819.6 million on December 31, 2022 . While the Company continues to enjoy strong and enduring customer relationships, the Company has experienced elevated levels of customers deploying excess deposit balances to national brokered deposits to capture short-term rates offered in the market, most often by non-bank brokerage firms. The Company's wealth management department has also been a benefactor of increased demand for Treasury securities. Off-balance sheet deposits can fluctuate significantly as the Company experienced during 2023 as a significant portion of these deposits were moved to higher rate opportunities in the short-term markets. The Company continues to focus on developing new deposit relationships and is keenly focused on the importance of liquidity.
The following table provides additional detail to the Company's total deposit relationships:
As of
(In thousands)
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
180,045
$
207,232
$
198,698
Interest-bearing -
Savings, interest checking and money market
543,909
554,577
563,717
Time deposits
65,572
57,775
61,277
Total on balance sheet deposits
789,526
819,584
823,692
Off-balance sheet deposits (1)
40,232
187,407
218,602
Total available deposits
$
829,758
$
1,006,991
$
1,042,294
(1)
The off-balance sheet deposits above do not include off-balance sheet time deposits that can be brought back on the balance sheet at various future maturity dates. As of September 30, 2023, the Company managed off-balance sheet time deposit balances of $20.7 million, compared to no time deposit balances as of December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022.
The Company remains highly focused on meeting the needs of its customers and ensuring deposit rates reflect changing market conditions. The Company estimates that deposit insurance and other deposit protection programs secure greater than 70% of its customers' deposit balances. This fact, combined with our strong balance sheet and relationship-focused culture, has allowed the Company to maintain a significant deposit base.
Off-balance sheet accounts are primarily utilized to accommodate larger business customers with significant deposits who require daily access to funds and to provide FDIC insurance coverage. The Company maintained $62.8 million of off-balance sheet deposits late in the first quarter of 2022 and further expanded its use throughout 2022. These off-balance sheet deposits grew to $187.4 million at year-end 2022 and were $40.2 million at September 30, 2023 . These off-balance sheet deposits can fluctuate greatly as customers' balance utilization demands evolve. The Company earns non-interest income through the associated banking network for the utilization of these funds.
Trust assets under administration increased 4.7%, or $16.7 million, to $369.4 million at September 30, 2023, from $352.7 million at December 31, 2022 . During the first nine months of 2023, the Company benefited from acquiring new assets under administration coupled with market value increases.
Asset Quality
The allowance for credit losses was $9.1 million as of September 30, 2023, versus $8.8 million on December 31, 2022 . The allowance as a percentage of loans held for investment on September 30, 2023 decreased slightly from 1.43% as of December 31, 2022 to 1.38% at current quarter's end.
Past due loans for a period of 31-89 days increased to $6.6 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $292 thousand as of December 31, 2022 . The increase relates to one loan where the borrower is in the process of selling the underlying property. Nonperforming assets, consisting of loans, were $1.4 million on September 30, 2023, unchanged from December 31, 2022 . The ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total-assets was 0.16% at September 30, 2023 versus 0.15% at December 31, 2022 . As of September 30, 2023, the Company did not hold any other real estate and held $11 thousand in repossessed assets. As of December 31, 2022, the Company did not hold any other real estate and held $64 thousand in repossessed assets.
As of September 30, 2023, classified loans were $5.4 million with $1.4 million of loans on non-accrual. These results compare to year-end 2022 where the Company reported $3.6 million of classified loans and $1.4 million of loans on non-accrual. Similarly, as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company had $2.5 million of potentially problematic loans, which are risk-rated as "watch list".
The Company continues to monitor the diminishing effects of the pandemic and its impact on customers. Additional macroeconomic and geopolitical factors have emerged in recent quarters and are being monitored for their possible impact on the performance of the loan portfolio.
BNC's loans held for investment are geographically concentrated in North Dakota and Arizona, comprising 57% and 23%, respectively, of the Company's total loans held for investment portfolio.
The North Dakota economy is influenced by the energy and agriculture industries. Changes in energy supply and demand have recently caused an increase in oil prices to the benefit of the oil industry and ancillary services. Potential risks to North Dakota's energy industry include the possibility of adverse legislation and changes in economic conditions that reduce energy demand. Depending on the severity of their impact, these factors could present potential challenges to credit quality in North Dakota .
The Arizona economy continues to diversify, but continues to be influenced by the leisure and travel industries. Positive trends in both industries have been noted, but an extended slowdown in these industries may negatively impact credit quality in Arizona . While the Company's portfolio includes various sized loans spread over a large number of industry sectors, it has meaningful concentrations of loans to the hospitality and commercial real estate industries.
The following table approximately describes the Company's concentrations by industry as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively:
Loans Held for Investment by Industry Sector
(in thousands)
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
Non-owner occupied commercial real estate - not
$
204,427
31
%
$
177,674
29
%
Consumer, not otherwise categorized
98,896
15
85,648
14
Hotels
82,852
13
91,388
15
Retail trade
35,794
5
36,607
6
Healthcare and social assistance
32,508
5
33,327
5
Agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting
32,056
5
30,641
5
Transportation and warehousing
26,856
4
23,951
4
Non-hotel accommodation and food service
24,482
4
21,538
4
Art, entertainment and recreation
23,630
4
19,024
3
Mining, oil and gas extraction
22,518
3
22,480
4
Construction contractors
15,874
2
11,124
2
Other service
11,158
2
11,810
2
Professional, scientific, and technical services
9,588
1
8,209
1
Real estate and rental and leasing support services
8,615
1
9,233
1
Public administration
8,038
1
8,316
1
Manufacturing
8,004
1
7,572
1
Finance and insurance
6,810
1
5,022
1
Educational services
4,293
1
4,435
1
All other
7,469
1
7,650
1
Gross loans held for investment
$
663,868
100
%
$
615,649
100
%
The Company's loans to the hospitality industry have shown signs of improved credit quality that are reflected by improved hotel occupancy and restaurant utilization trends. Hotel operators in BNC's loan portfolio are reporting positive trends and, in some cases, stronger balance sheets. Despite these positive indications, labor shortages limit the ability of the industry to fully capitalize on these trends and the potential for inflationary impacts on travel and leisure activities continue to be closely monitored. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's loans related to office space were 2.94% of loans held for investment, concentrated in North Dakota, with only 0.09% within the Arizona market.
Capital
Banks and bank holding companies operate under separate regulatory capital requirements. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's capital ratios exceeded all regulatory capital thresholds, including the capital conservation buffer.
A summary of BNC's capital ratios at September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, is presented below:
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
BNCCORP, INC. (Consolidated)
Tier 1 leverage
14.31 %
13.99 %
Common equity tier 1 risk based capital
14.38 %
14.48 %
Tier 1 risk based capital
16.24 %
16.43 %
Total risk based capital
17.37 %
17.57 %
Tangible common equity
11.18 %
10.63 %
BNC National Bank
Tier 1 leverage
12.35 %
11.97 %
Common equity tier 1 risk based capital
14.01 %
14.04 %
Tier 1 risk based capital
14.01 %
14.04 %
Total risk based capital
15.14 %
15.19 %
Tangible common equity
10.91 %
10.28 %
The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, which is generally a comparison of a bank's core equity capital to its total risk weighted assets, is a measure of the current risk profile of the Bank's asset base from a regulatory perspective. The Tier 1 leverage ratio, which is based on average assets, does not consider the mix of risk-weighted assets.
The Company regularly evaluates the sufficiency of its capital to ensure compliance with regulatory capital standards and to serve as a source of strength for the Bank. The Company manages capital by assessing the composition of capital and the amounts available for growth, risk, or other purposes.
The Company made an election at the adoption of BASEL III to exclude changes in accumulated other comprehensive income from the calculation of regulatory ratios.
The Company currently has an outstanding 175,000 share repurchase authorization with no expiration date set on the authorization. No share repurchases have been made under the authorization as of September 30, 2023 . Share repurchases can be made through open market purchases, unsolicited and solicited privately negotiated transactions, or in accordance with terms of Rule 10b -18 promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Company will not repurchase shares from directors or officers of the Company under the authorization. The Company will contemplate share repurchases subject to market conditions and other factors, including legal and regulatory restrictions and required approvals.
About BNCCORP, INC.
BNCCORP, INC., headquartered in Bismarck, N.D., is a registered bank holding company dedicated to providing banking and wealth management services to businesses and consumers in its local markets. The Company operates community banking and wealth management businesses in North Dakota and Arizona from 11 locations.
This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of BNC. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management are generally identifiable by the use of words such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "at the present time", "plan", "optimistic", "intend", "estimate", "may", "will", "would", "could", "should", "future" and other expressions relating to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations regarding future market conditions and our ability to capture opportunities and pursue growth strategies, our expected operating results such as revenue growth and earnings and our expectations of the effects of the regulatory environment or current or future pandemics on our earnings for the foreseeable future. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impact of pandemics, the impact of current and future regulation; the risks of loans and investments, including dependence on local and regional economic conditions; competition for our customers from other providers of financial services; possible adverse effects of changes in interest rates, including the effects of such changes on mortgage banking revenues and derivative contracts and associated accounting consequences; risks associated with our acquisition and growth strategies; and other risks which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. In addition, all statements in this news release, including forward-looking statements, speak only of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events.
This press release contains references to financial measures, which are not defined in GAAP. Such non-GAAP financial measures include tangible common equity to total period end assets ratio. These non-GAAP financial measures have been included as the Company believes they are helpful for investors to analyze and evaluate the Company's financial condition.
(Financial tables attached)
# # #
BNCCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter
Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
(In thousands, except per share data)
2023
2022
2023
2022
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
$
11,086
$
8,853
$
31,789
$
23,947
Interest expense
3,226
746
7,445
1,553
Net interest income
7,860
8,107
24,344
22,394
Provision (credit) for credit losses
230
150
635
(400)
Net interest income after provision (credit) for
7,630
7,957
23,709
22,794
Non-interest income
Bank charges and service fees
815
1,215
2,792
2,568
Wealth management revenues
504
489
1,474
1,517
Mortgage banking revenues
(381)
2,468
3,767
10,392
Gains on sales of loans, net
5
3
15
242
Gains on sales of debt securities, net
-
-
12
-
Other
175
290
401
1,036
Total non-interest income
1,118
4,465
8,461
15,755
Non-interest expense
Salaries and employee benefits
3,673
5,170
13,677
16,330
Professional services
529
954
3,115
2,870
Data processing fees
862
993
2,915
2,964
Marketing and promotion
225
1,596
2,954
4,388
Occupancy
382
499
1,376
1,609
Regulatory costs
134
120
334
360
Depreciation and amortization
261
310
838
927
Office supplies and postage
94
99
322
316
Other
618
658
1,993
2,210
Total non-interest expense
6,778
10,399
27,524
31,974
Income before taxes
1,970
2,023
4,646
6,575
Income tax expense
463
475
1,092
1,545
Net income
$
1,507
$
1,548
$
3,554
$
5,030
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES
Common shares outstanding (a)
3,578,029
3,574,677
3,577,216
3,573,963
Dilutive effect of share-based compensation
3,193
825
2,585
877
Adjusted weighted average shares (b)
3,581,222
3,575,502
3,579,801
3,574,840
EARNINGS PER SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per common share
$
0.42
$
0.43
$
0.99
$
1.41
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.42
$
0.43
$
0.99
$
1.41
(a)
Denominator for basic earnings per common share
(b)
Denominator for diluted earnings per common share
BNCCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
As of
(In thousands, except share, per-share and full-time
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
BALANCE SHEET DATA
Cash and cash equivalents
$
51,366
$
73,968
$
75,495
Debt securities available for sale
158,016
174,876
180,760
FRB and FHLB stock
2,938
3,063
3,063
Loans held for sale-mortgage banking
120
37,764
54,996
Loans held for investment
665,026
616,645
592,026
Allowance for credit losses (1)
(9,146)
(8,831)
(8,617)
Net loans held for investment
655,880
607,814
583,409
Premises and equipment, net
10,951
11,764
12,038
Operating lease right of use asset
1,020
1,521
1,727
Accrued interest receivable
3,851
3,312
3,096
Other
29,215
29,239
31,590
Total assets
$
913,357
$
943,321
$
946,174
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing
$
180,045
$
207,232
$
198,698
Interest-bearing -
Savings, interest checking and money market
543,909
554,577
563,717
Time deposits
65,572
57,775
61,277
Total deposits
789,526
819,584
823,692
Guaranteed preferred beneficial interest in Company's
15,000
15,000
15,000
Accrued interest payable
687
312
234
Accrued expenses
3,630
5,482
4,948
Operating lease liabilities
1,134
1,660
1,872
Other
1,133
937
2,355
Total liabilities
811,110
842,975
848,101
Common stock
36
36
36
Capital surplus - common stock
26,670
26,399
26,356
Retained earnings
91,035
87,575
86,105
Treasury stock
(1,665)
(1,622)
(1,625)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
(13,829)
(12,042)
(12,799)
Total stockholders' equity
102,247
100,346
98,073
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
913,357
$
943,321
$
946,174
OTHER SELECTED DATA
Trust assets under administration
$
369,377
$
352,677
$
321,076
Core deposits (2)
$
789,526
$
819,584
$
823,692
Tangible book value per common share (3)
$
28.71
$
28.19
$
27.55
Tangible book value per common share excluding
$
32.59
$
31.58
$
31.15
Full time equivalent employees
145
206
255
Common shares outstanding
3,561,334
3,559,334
3,559,266
(1)
The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The prior year amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.
(2)
Core deposits consist of all deposits and repurchase agreements with customers.
(3)
Tangible book value per common share is equal to book value per common share.
BNCCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
AVERAGE BALANCE,
For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2023
For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2022
Quarter-Over-Quarter
Comparison
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Change Due to
Rate
Volume
Total
Assets
Interest-bearing due from
$
40,980
$
562
5.44 %
$
67,779
$
394
2.31 %
$
372
$
(204)
$
168
FRB and FHLB stock
2,938
36
4.85 %
3,074
37
4.78 %
-
(1)
(1)
Debt securities available
163,192
1,321
3.21 %
190,990
1,143
2.37 %
348
(170)
178
Loans held for sale-
24,378
384
6.24 %
55,127
649
4.67 %
173
(438)
(265)
Loans held for investment
650,109
8,783
5.36 %
570,702
6,630
4.61 %
1,146
1,007
2,153
Allowance for credit
(8,980)
-
0.00 %
(8,474)
-
0.00 %
-
-
-
Total
$
872,617
$
11,086
5.04 %
$
879,198
$
8,853
3.99 %
$
2,039
$
194
$
2,233
Liabilities
Interest checking and
$
515,957
$
2,655
2.04 %
$
497,430
$
515
0.41 %
$
1,850
$
290
$
2,140
Savings
43,957
12
0.11 %
51,338
5
0.04 %
8
(1)
7
Time deposits
61,909
296
1.90 %
62,967
80
0.51 %
219
(3)
216
Short-term borrowings
-
-
0.00 %
1,046
3
1.14 %
(4)
1
(3)
Subordinated debentures
15,000
263
6.95 %
15,000
143
3.80 %
120
-
120
Total
$
636,825
$
3,226
2.01 %
$
627,781
$
746
0.47 %
$
2,193
$
287
$
2,480
Net Interest Income
$
7,860
$
8,107
Net Interest Spread
3.03 %
3.52 %
Net Interest Margin
3.57 %
3.66 %
AVERAGE BALANCE,
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2023
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
Nine Month
Comparison
(dollars in thousands)
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
Change Due to
Rate
Volume
Total
Assets
Interest-bearing due from
$
36,351
$
1,353
4.98 %
$
127,782
$
696
0.73 %
$
1,472
$
(815)
$
657
FRB and FHLB stock
2,984
108
4.84 %
3,080
110
4.77 %
(1)
(1)
(2)
Debt securities available
169,259
4,060
3.21 %
197,384
3,191
2.16 %
1,349
(480)
869
Loans held for sale-
35,724
1,514
5.67 %
55,091
1,554
3.77 %
619
(659)
(40)
Loans held for investment
634,460
24,754
5.22 %
548,769
18,396
4.48 %
3,246
3,112
6,358
Allowance for credit
(8,890)
-
0.00 %
(8,665)
-
0.00 %
-
-
-
Total
$
869,888
$
31,789
4.88 %
$
923,441
$
23,947
3.47 %
$
6,685
$
1,157
$
7,842
Liabilities
Interest checking and
$
507,211
$
6,135
1.62 %
$
535,645
$
1,008
0.25 %
$
5,090
$
37
$
5,127
Savings
48,306
35
0.10 %
51,173
15
0.04 %
21
(1)
20
Time deposits
56,620
526
1.24 %
67,334
235
0.47 %
331
(40)
291
Short-term borrowings
333
6
2.41 %
595
4
0.90 %
2
-
2
Subordinated debentures
15,000
743
6.62 %
15,001
291
2.60 %
452
-
452
Total
$
627,470
$
7,445
1.59 %
$
669,748
$
1,553
0.31 %
$
5,896
$
(4)
$
5,892
Net Interest Income
$
24,344
$
22,394
Net Interest Spread
3.29 %
3.16 %
Net Interest Margin
3.74 %
3.24 %
BNCCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter
Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
OTHER AVERAGE BALANCES
Total assets
926,655
935,843
924,690
979,500
Core deposits
801,292
809,072
799,428
846,911
Total equity
103,762
102,919
103,776
107,619
KEY RATIOS
Return on average common stockholders' equity (a)
5.17 %
5.55 %
4.14 %
6.03 %
Return on average assets (b)
0.65 %
0.66 %
0.51 %
0.69 %
Efficiency ratio (Consolidated)
75.50 %
82.71 %
83.90 %
83.81 %
Efficiency ratio (Bank)
72.28 %
81.22 %
80.61 %
82.02 %
(a)
Return on average common stockholders' equity is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average common equity (less accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)) as the denominator.
(b)
Return on average assets is calculated by using net income as the numerator and average total assets as the denominator.
BNCCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
As of
(In thousands)
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
ASSET QUALITY
Loans 90 days or more delinquent and accruing interest
$
-
$
1
$
6
Non-accrual loans
1,405
1,354
1,313
Total nonperforming loans
$
1,405
$
1,355
$
1,319
Repossessed assets, net
11
64
-
Total nonperforming assets
$
1,416
$
1,419
$
1,319
Allowance for credit losses
$
9,146
$
8,831
$
8,617
Troubled debt restructured loans (1)
$
926
$
952
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans
0.21 %
0.21 %
0.20 %
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets
0.16 %
0.15 %
0.14 %
Ratio of nonperforming loans to total assets
0.15 %
0.14 %
0.14 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans held for
1.38 %
1.43 %
1.46 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.38 %
1.35 %
1.33 %
Ratio of allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
651 %
652 %
653 %
(1)
The Company adopted ASU 2022-02 as of January 1, 2023, thereby removing disclosure requirements for trouble debt restructured loans. Historical comparative period information is being provided for reference.
For the Quarter
Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Changes in Nonperforming Loans:
Balance, beginning of period
$
1,434
$
1,406
$
1,355
$
1,673
Additions to nonperforming
25
29
357
102
Charge-offs
(8)
(15)
(95)
(62)
Reclassified back to performing
-
-
(1)
(165)
Principal payments received
(46)
(101)
(165)
(214)
Transferred to repossessed assets
-
-
(46)
(15)
Balance, end of period
$
1,405
$
1,319
$
1,405
$
1,319
BNCCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
For the Quarter
Ended September 30,
For the Nine Months
Ended September 30,
(In thousands)
2023
2022
2023
2022
Changes in Allowance for Credit Losses: (1)
Balance, beginning of period
$
9,212
$
8,487
$
8,831
$
9,080
Cumulative effect of CECL adoption
-
-
125
-
Provision (credit)
230
150
635
(400)
Loans charged off
(103)
(25)
(268)
(99)
Loan recoveries
4
5
20
36
Balance, end of period
$
9,343
$
8,617
$
9,343
$
8,617
Components:
Allowance for loan losses
$
9,146
$
8,617
$
9,146
$
8,617
Allowance for unfunded commitments
$
197
$
-
$
197
$
-
Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans
(0.015) %
(0.003) %
(0.037) %
(0.010) %
Ratio of net charge-offs to average total loans, annualized
(0.059) %
(0.013) %
(0.049) %
(0.014) %
(1)
The Company adopted ASU 2016-13 as of January 1, 2023. The prior year amounts presented are calculated under the prior accounting standard.
As of
(In thousands)
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
September 30,
2022
CREDIT CONCENTRATIONS
North Dakota
Commercial and industrial
$
61,295
$
61,784
$
45,043
Construction
18,582
13,930
10,953
Agricultural
33,272
30,799
33,248
Land and land development
6,505
6,524
7,090
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
32,102
34,683
33,171
Commercial real estate
123,673
114,937
115,485
Small business administration
17,660
18,671
18,161
Consumer
88,863
81,026
81,622
Subtotal gross loans held for investment
$
381,952
$
362,354
$
344,773
Consolidated
Commercial and industrial
$
93,702
$
96,389
$
81,155
Construction
43,612
24,690
20,319
Agricultural
35,795
30,850
33,307
Land and land development
8,129
10,758
11,341
Owner-occupied commercial real estate
80,902
78,190
73,776
Commercial real estate
231,251
230,243
228,257
Small business administration
59,905
48,638
45,993
Consumer
110,572
95,891
96,793
Total gross loans held for investment
$
663,868
$
615,649
$
590,941
SOURCE BNCCORP, INC.