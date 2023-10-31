Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - Dakshidin Corporation (OTC Pink: DKSC), a growing presence in the health and wellness sector, is proud to announce a significant advancement in its strategic roadmap. The company has inked a definitive agreement to acquire Stenergy LLC's intellectual property, a trailblazer in wellness innovations. This move underscores Dakshidin's commitment to strengthening its position in the health and wellness market.



The Acquisition:



Dakshidin's acquisition of Stenergy LLC's intellectual property, facilitated through an exchange of shares (no treasury shares issued), is in perfect alignment with the company's vision. Stenergy has successfully developed an advanced weight management product, perfectly complementing Dakshidin's existing portfolio. This lineup includes renowned products such as the Queen Garnet Plum and Sea Moss.



Queen Garnet Plum is a nutritional powerhouse, rich in antioxidants like anthocyanins, offering protection against oxidative stress, inflammation, supporting digestive health and weight management.



Sea Moss, a nutrient-rich seaweed, provides essential minerals such as iodine, magnesium, and potassium.



The addition of Stenergy's innovative weight management product, designed to complement semaglutide therapy, strengthens Dakshidin's ability to provide comprehensive wellness solutions, reaffirming the company's dedication to health and wellness.



Samuel J. Butero Appointed as Chief Operating Officer:



Simultaneously, Dakshidin proudly welcomes Samuel J. Butero, former CEO of Stenergy LLC, as the new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Butero's wealth of experience and a track record of success in the wellness industry make him a valuable addition to the team. Over the past five years, he has played a pivotal role in the development of wellness products, with notable accomplishments such as Glucora, a groundbreaking glucose management solution.



In his own words, Mr. Butero said, "As the newly appointed COO of Dakshidin Corporation, I am truly excited to join this innovative and dynamic team. Dakshidin's commitment to health and wellness resonates with my own passion for creating meaningful, science-backed wellness solutions. With the addition of Stenergy's intellectual property and our dedication to innovation, the future holds great promise. I look forward to helping lead Dakshidin into an exciting new chapter of growth and success."



Christopher Haigh, CEO of Dakshidin, remarked, "This strategic move represents the company's continued commitment to innovation, expansion, and the pursuit of excellence in the health and wellness sector. The company is confident that these developments will bring about enhanced offerings and value for its customers, partners, and shareholders."



About Dakshidin Corporation:



Dakshidin Corporation is a health and wellness company dedicated to enhancing the well-being of its customers through high-quality products.



