Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2023) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights announces details of a featured fireside chat titled "Pharma and Biotech Business Development: What Are Companies Exploring in Psychedelics?" at the highly anticipated Wonderland Conference headlined by PSYCH MD. Now in its third year and poised to be the largest event yet, Wonderland will take place November 9-11 at the prestigious Ice Palace Film Studios in Miami.

The fireside chat will explore how major corporations are approaching business development and partnership opportunities in the emerging psychedelic medicine space. Moderated by Cody Powers, Partner at ZS Associates, the management consulting and technology firm focused on transforming global healthcare and beyond. The discussion will feature insights from Steve Herbert, Head of Corporate Strategy and Business Development at Indivior (LSE/NASDAQ: INDV), a leading addiction treatment company.

As the pipeline of novel psychedelics has grown, so has pharma and biotech interest in partnering / investing with others who are developing new psychedelics. Although established pharma and biotech companies see significant potential to both improve the lives of patients and reach corporate growth ambitions, there are sometimes challenges to the psychedelic space - for example, intellectual property limitations or FDA scheduling - that can impact willingness of companies to engage with would-be partners. This combination of opportunities and challenges have become the lens that companies large and small look through when analyzing whether and how they look to acquire, fund, or partner for growth into psychedelics.

In this fireside chat, Cody Powers and Steve Herbert will explore how pharma and biotech companies are assessing business development opportunities in psychedelics.

The one-hour discussion is slated for the Expand stage on Friday, November 10 at 12:00pm and will share perspectives on:

What opportunities in the psychedelic space are attractive BD investments to pharma and biotech?

What makes these opportunities attractive?

What are typical stated (and perhaps unstated) objectives of these investments given the relative nascency of pharma and biotech in this space?

What are some of the challenges that companies have faced historically that makes psychedelic deals unique?

What type of partner are these companies seeking - and how much emphasis is placed on key capabilities (development, medical, commercial, etc.)?

What terms are companies looking for when they seek out these deals?

With activations, an exhibition floor, and captivating art, Wonderland is the premier conference at the forefront of medicine and therapies of the future. With a focus on psychedelics, mental health, and longevity, Wonderland serves as a thought-leadership platform and gathering point for leaders in science, policy, and business - acting as a catalyst for disruptive innovation. Attendees can expect a fusion of knowledge, entertainment, and high-level discussions.

The Wonderland Conference features 4 stages, 250+ speakers in over 160 session formats. More information about Wonderland programming tracks and formats can be found on https://wonderlandconference.com/agenda/

Wonderland 2023 is headlined by PsychMD, a forward thinking mental wellness company that leverages the transformative potential of psychedelic medicine to facilitate enduring personal growth. A pioneer in offering AI-powered virtual therapy sessions, PsychMD provides affordable and accessible mental health care for all. The company's unique approach allows individuals to engage in therapy sessions from their homes, eliminating common barriers like transportation or stigma.

Tickets are available via: https://wonderlandconference.com/tickets/

ABOUT WONDERLAND CONFERENCE

Wonderland showcases medicine and therapies of the future including psychedelics, mental health, and longevity. As a premier thought-leadership platform, Wonderland connects influential leaders in science, policy, and business while catalyzing disruptive innovation in these fields. With musical showcases, documentary screenings, and opportunities for collaboration, Wonderland delivers world-class programming at its iconic Miami venue. By intersecting psychedelics, mental health, and longevity, Wonderland is dedicated to building a healthier, longer future.

Quotes are available on request.

Events Contact:

Kristina Spionjak

kristina@wonderlandconference.com

https://wonderlandconference.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/185762