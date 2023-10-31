GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2023 unaudited financial results.
Comments from Management
In the third quarter of 2023, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.07 million, with a gross profit of $0.58 million, an operating loss of $0.89 million and a net loss of $0.51 million . Total revenues increased by 4.5% and gross profit by 3.0% if compared to last quarter, while gross profit margin at 54.4% was slightly lower than 55.2% last quarter.
While this quarter saw the first post-COVID summer vacation in Taiwan and Hong Kong, where people tended to travel more and spent less time on digital entertainments, we managed to keep growth from last quarter and have the net loss reduced.
Third Quarter Overview
- Revenues increased by 4.5% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $1.07 million from $1.03 million last quarter.
- Consolidated loss from operations for the third quarter of 2023 amounted to $0.89 million, representing a reduction of loss from $0.92 million last quarter.
- The net asset value was around $4.27 per share.
Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results
GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.
Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.
For the Third Quarter
GIGAMEDIA 3Q23 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)
3Q23
2Q23
Change
3Q23
3Q22
Change
Revenues
1,071
1,025
4.49 %
1,071
1,575
-32.00 %
Gross Profit
583
566
3.00 %
583
949
-38.57 %
Loss from Operations
(893)
(919)
NM
(893)
(674)
NM
Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia
(507)
(562)
NM
(507)
(869)
NM
Net Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted
(0.05)
(0.05)
NM
(0.05)
(0.08)
NM
EBITDA (A)
(946)
(982)
NM
(946)
(1,106)
NM
Cash, Cash Equivalent and Restricted Cash
38,823
37,775
2.77 %
38,823
39,556
-1.85 %
NM= Not Meaningful
- Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.07 million, representing an increase of 4.5% compared to $1.03 million in the prior quarter, but decreased by 32.0% year-over-year from $1.58 million the same quarter last year.
- Consolidated gross profit increased by 3.0% quarter-on-quarter to $0.58 million from $0.57 million last quarter, but decreased by 38.6% year-over-year from $0.95 million in the third quarter last year.
- Consolidated loss from operation of the third quarter of 2023 was $0.89 million, representing a slight decrease in loss from $0.92 million from last quarter.
- Consolidated net loss of the third quarter of 2023 was $0.51 million compared to $0.56 million in last quarter.
- Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2023 was $38.8 million .
Financial Position
GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $38.8 million as of September 30, 2023, or $3.51 per share.
Business Outlook
The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 31, 2023 . Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.
"While the inflation is forecast to decline steadily, consumer sentiment still appears slow to recover," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang . "But we are cautiously optimistic for the coming quarter, where we will be dedicated to reaching a broader customer base and improving our revenue generation mechanism."
In the meantime, we will continue reviewing suitable prospects for strategic investment and acquisition targets to increase corporate growth and maximize shareholder value.
Use of Non-GAAP Measures
To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.
About the Numbers in This Release
Quarterly results
All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.
Q&A
For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2023 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected], and the responses will be replied individually.
About GigaMedia
Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited ( Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong . GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.
The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2023 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
(Tables to follow)
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three months ended
Nine months ended
09/30/2023
06/30/2023
09/30/2022
09/30/2023
09/30/2022
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
USD
USD
USD
USD
USD
Operating revenues
Digital entertainment service revenues
1,071,363
1,025,056
1,574,971
3,421,771
4,483,833
1,071,363
1,025,056
1,574,971
3,421,771
4,483,833
Operating costs
Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues
488,665
458,667
625,992
1,480,467
1,859,268
488,665
458,667
625,992
1,480,467
1,859,268
Gross profit
582,698
566,389
948,979
1,941,304
2,624,565
Operating expenses
Product development and engineering expenses
183,682
188,457
303,838
550,331
947,241
Selling and marketing expenses
440,845
406,876
425,498
1,278,811
1,237,602
General and administrative expenses and others
845,761
890,636
892,368
2,616,052
2,783,658
Other
5,774
(101)
820
6,755
1,758
1,476,062
1,485,868
1,622,524
4,451,949
4,970,259
Loss from operations
(893,364)
(919,479)
(673,545)
(2,510,645)
(2,345,694)
Non-operating income (expense)
Interest income
453,205
435,038
245,113
1,292,793
374,523
Foreign exchange loss - net
(236,221)
(135,898)
(635,103)
(372,946)
(1,354,774)
Gain on disposal of investments
76,885
-
-
76,885
-
Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value
86,123
52,092
170,010
119,486
181,148
Other - net
6,336
6,659
24,785
13,103
46,056
386,328
357,891
(195,195)
1,129,321
(753,047)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(507,036)
(561,588)
(868,740)
(1,381,324)
(3,098,741)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
-
Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia
(507,036)
(561,588)
(868,740)
(1,381,324)
(3,098,741)
Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia
Basic:
(0.05)
(0.05)
(0.08)
(0.12)
(0.28)
Diluted:
(0.05)
(0.05)
(0.08)
(0.12)
(0.28)
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
Diluted
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
11,052,235
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
09/30/2023
06/30/2023
09/30/2022
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
USD
USD
USD
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
38,510,253
37,462,050
39,243,562
Marketable securities-current
-
7,950,000
8,132,000
Accounts receivable - net
252,757
187,385
193,988
Prepaid expenses
122,981
225,334
479,308
Restricted cash
312,777
312,762
312,737
Other receivables
364,671
765,741
397,454
Other current assets
144,963
118,950
142,483
Total current assets
39,708,402
47,022,222
48,901,532
Marketable securities - noncurrent
9,432,596
2,371,000
2,190,000
Property, plant & equipment - net
116,433
131,758
69,648
Intangible assets - net
9,849
13,188
4,313
Prepaid licensing and royalty fees
64,788
101,919
214,820
Other assets
1,347,570
1,510,307
1,638,755
Total assets
50,679,638
51,150,394
53,019,068
Liabilities and equity
Accounts payable
29,348
28,747
39,304
Accrued compensation
320,722
230,931
327,625
Accrued expenses
1,005,141
855,201
1,269,049
Unearned revenue
812,083
847,887
864,491
Other current liabilities
720,223
718,266
785,621
Total current liabilities
2,887,517
2,681,032
3,286,090
Other liabilities
562,396
714,650
857,277
Total liabilities
3,449,913
3,395,682
4,143,367
Total equity
47,229,725
47,754,712
48,875,701
Total liabilities and equity
50,679,638
51,150,394
53,019,068
GIGAMEDIA LIMITED
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
Three months ended
Nine months ended
09/30/2023
06/30/2023
09/30/2022
09/30/2023
09/30/2022
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
unaudited
USD
USD
USD
USD
USD
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA
Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia
(507,036)
(561,588)
(868,740)
(1,381,324)
(3,098,741)
Depreciation
10,894
11,259
5,681
32,479
16,917
Amortization
2,924
3,024
2,055
9,003
6,419
Interest income
(453,205)
(435,038)
(245,113)
(1,292,793)
(374,522)
Interest expense
-
-
-
-
-
Income tax (benefit) expense
-
-
-
-
-
EBITDA
(946,423)
(982,343)
(1,106,117)
(2,632,635)
(3,449,927)
SOURCE GigaMedia