GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2023 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the third quarter of 2023, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.07 million, with a gross profit of $0.58 million, an operating loss of $0.89 million and a net loss of $0.51 million . Total revenues increased by 4.5% and gross profit by 3.0% if compared to last quarter, while gross profit margin at 54.4% was slightly lower than 55.2% last quarter.

While this quarter saw the first post-COVID summer vacation in Taiwan and Hong Kong, where people tended to travel more and spent less time on digital entertainments, we managed to keep growth from last quarter and have the net loss reduced.

Third Quarter Overview

Revenues increased by 4.5% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $1.07 million from $1.03 million last quarter.

Consolidated loss from operations for the third quarter of 2023 amounted to $0.89 million, representing a reduction of loss from $0.92 million last quarter.

The net asset value was around $4.27 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Third Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 3Q23 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS (unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

3Q23

2Q23

Change

(%)

3Q23

3Q22

Change

(%) Revenues



1,071



1,025



4.49 %



1,071



1,575



-32.00 % Gross Profit



583



566



3.00 %



583



949



-38.57 % Loss from Operations



(893)



(919)

NM



(893)



(674)

NM Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(507)



(562)

NM



(507)



(869)

NM Net Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.05)



(0.05)

NM



(0.05)



(0.08)

NM EBITDA (A)



(946)



(982)

NM



(946)



(1,106)

NM Cash, Cash Equivalent and Restricted Cash



38,823



37,775



2.77 %



38,823



39,556



-1.85 %

NM= Not Meaningful



(A)EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.07 million, representing an increase of 4.5% compared to $1.03 million in the prior quarter, but decreased by 32.0% year-over-year from $1.58 million the same quarter last year.

for the third quarter of 2023 were $1.07 million, representing an increase of 4.5% compared to $1.03 million in the prior quarter, but decreased by 32.0% year-over-year from $1.58 million the same quarter last year. Consolidated gross profit increased by 3.0% quarter-on-quarter to $0.58 million from $0.57 million last quarter, but decreased by 38.6% year-over-year from $0.95 million in the third quarter last year.

increased by 3.0% quarter-on-quarter to $0.58 million from $0.57 million last quarter, but decreased by 38.6% year-over-year from $0.95 million in the third quarter last year. Consolidated loss from operation of the third quarter of 2023 was $0.89 million, representing a slight decrease in loss from $0.92 million from last quarter.

of the third quarter of 2023 was $0.89 million, representing a slight decrease in loss from $0.92 million from last quarter. Consolidated net loss of the third quarter of 2023 was $0.51 million compared to $0.56 million in last quarter.

of the third quarter of 2023 was $0.51 million compared to $0.56 million in last quarter. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2023 was $38.8 million .

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $38.8 million as of September 30, 2023, or $3.51 per share.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 31, 2023 . Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"While the inflation is forecast to decline steadily, consumer sentiment still appears slow to recover," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang . "But we are cautiously optimistic for the coming quarter, where we will be dedicated to reaching a broader customer base and improving our revenue generation mechanism."

In the meantime, we will continue reviewing suitable prospects for strategic investment and acquisition targets to increase corporate growth and maximize shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2023 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to [email protected], and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited ( Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong . GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2023 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS













Three months ended

Nine months ended



09/30/2023

06/30/2023

09/30/2022

09/30/2023

09/30/2022



unaudited

unaudited

unaudited

unaudited

unaudited



USD

USD

USD

USD

USD Operating revenues



















Digital entertainment service revenues



1,071,363



1,025,056



1,574,971



3,421,771



4,483,833





1,071,363



1,025,056



1,574,971



3,421,771



4,483,833 Operating costs



















Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues



488,665



458,667



625,992



1,480,467



1,859,268





488,665



458,667



625,992



1,480,467



1,859,268 Gross profit



582,698



566,389



948,979



1,941,304



2,624,565 Operating expenses



















Product development and engineering expenses



183,682



188,457



303,838



550,331



947,241 Selling and marketing expenses



440,845



406,876



425,498



1,278,811



1,237,602 General and administrative expenses and others



845,761



890,636



892,368



2,616,052



2,783,658 Other



5,774



(101)



820



6,755



1,758





1,476,062



1,485,868



1,622,524



4,451,949



4,970,259 Loss from operations



(893,364)



(919,479)



(673,545)



(2,510,645)



(2,345,694) Non-operating income (expense)



















Interest income



453,205



435,038



245,113



1,292,793



374,523 Foreign exchange loss - net



(236,221)



(135,898)



(635,103)



(372,946)



(1,354,774) Gain on disposal of investments



76,885



-



-



76,885



- Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



86,123



52,092



170,010



119,486



181,148 Other - net



6,336



6,659



24,785



13,103



46,056





386,328



357,891



(195,195)



1,129,321



(753,047) Loss from continuing operations before income taxes



(507,036)



(561,588)



(868,740)



(1,381,324)



(3,098,741) Income tax expense



-



-



-



-



- Net loss attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(507,036)



(561,588)



(868,740)



(1,381,324)



(3,098,741) Loss per share attributable to GigaMedia



















Basic:



(0.05)



(0.05)



(0.08)



(0.12)



(0.28) Diluted:



(0.05)



(0.05)



(0.08)



(0.12)



(0.28) Weighted average shares outstanding:



















Basic



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235 Diluted



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235



11,052,235

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS







09/30/2023



06/30/2023



09/30/2022





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



38,510,253





37,462,050





39,243,562

Marketable securities-current



-





7,950,000





8,132,000

Accounts receivable - net



252,757





187,385





193,988

Prepaid expenses



122,981





225,334





479,308

Restricted cash



312,777





312,762





312,737

Other receivables



364,671





765,741





397,454

Other current assets



144,963





118,950





142,483

Total current assets



39,708,402





47,022,222





48,901,532





















Marketable securities - noncurrent



9,432,596





2,371,000





2,190,000

Property, plant & equipment - net



116,433





131,758





69,648

Intangible assets - net



9,849





13,188





4,313

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



64,788





101,919





214,820

Other assets



1,347,570





1,510,307





1,638,755

Total assets



50,679,638





51,150,394





53,019,068





















Liabilities and equity

















Accounts payable



29,348





28,747





39,304

Accrued compensation



320,722





230,931





327,625

Accrued expenses



1,005,141





855,201





1,269,049

Unearned revenue



812,083





847,887





864,491

Other current liabilities



720,223





718,266





785,621

Total current liabilities



2,887,517





2,681,032





3,286,090





















Other liabilities



562,396





714,650





857,277

Total liabilities



3,449,913





3,395,682





4,143,367

Total equity



47,229,725





47,754,712





48,875,701

Total liabilities and equity



50,679,638





51,150,394





53,019,068



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

















Three months ended



Nine months ended





09/30/2023



06/30/2023



09/30/2022



09/30/2023



09/30/2022





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA





























Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



(507,036)





(561,588)





(868,740)





(1,381,324)





(3,098,741)

Depreciation



10,894





11,259





5,681





32,479





16,917

Amortization



2,924





3,024





2,055





9,003





6,419

Interest income



(453,205)





(435,038)





(245,113)





(1,292,793)





(374,522)

Interest expense



-





-





-





-





-

Income tax (benefit) expense



-





-





-





-





-

EBITDA



(946,423)





(982,343)





(1,106,117)





(2,632,635)





(3,449,927)



SOURCE GigaMedia