Previously untapped business insights can now be unlocked by combining digitally scanned data with powerful analytics

Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights, has launched its Tire Vehicle Analytics platform, which delivers real-time, actionable insights for automotive service providers, fleet operators and OEMs. Today, a lack of consistent, trustworthy information about tires and vehicles affects automotive aftermarket companies' ability to make data-driven decisions, which leads to an estimated $68.4 billion in potential revenue lost globally.

Anyline software is already used by leading automotive companies to digitize data from hundreds of millions of vehicles every year. Now with Tire Vehicle Analytics, thosetire sidewall, tire tread, VIN, license plate, driver's license and odometer scans can be tracked, analyzed and correlated with external data sources, to provide fresh insights and help to identify the 27% of all tires on the road which are dangerously worn out.

"Digitally collecting data from vehicles and tires provides huge value for individuals, auto retailers, service centers and fleet managers," says Lukas Kinigadner, CEO and co-founder, Anyline. "Mining that data for intelligence can help predict maintenance issues, vehicle health, tire life expectancy and much more. We deliver operational and strategic recommendations directly to drivers, service technicians and decision makers in real time."

Anyline Tire Vehicle Analytics delivers value for automotive service providers by enabling them to better forecast demand and order tires or parts 'just in time' to avoid customer delays. It also helps garages alert their customers if a tire or vehicle is subject to recall, or if maintenance is required.

The analytics platform also provides a wealth of information about tires. By comparing the wear of various tire brands across different vehicles and geographies, recommendations can be made about the optimal choice of tire for any set of circumstances. For fleet companies this information can be used to assess driver performance and accurately predict when tires will need retreading or reinflation in order to improve fuel efficiency and ensure legal compliance.

Anyline Tire Vehicle Analytics is available now. Book a meeting to learn more.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by frontline workers at leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the frontline worker. Anyline's mobile data capture technology is CCPA/GDPR compliant, ensuring that all data collected is processed and stored securely. Anyline is trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Discount Tire and IBM, as well as national governments and the United Nations. For more information, visit www.anyline.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231031530280/en/

Contacts:

Jon Stotts

Sr. PR and Communications Manager, Anyline

Jonathan.stotts@anyline.com

Katherine Bingham

Ketner Group

Katherine.bingham@ketnergroup.com