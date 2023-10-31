New report states Clari is best for companies wanting enterprise deal management with real-time conversation intelligence

Clari today announced that Forrester Research has named the company a Strong Performer in "The Forrester Wave: Conversation Intelligence For B2B Revenue, Q4 2023." According to Forrester, "Clari is best for companies wanting an enterprise deal management solution that includes real-time conversation intelligence," and represents "value for money" as emphasized by Clari's many reference customers.

This Forrester evaluation follows Clari being named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Revenue Operations and Intelligence, Q1 2022" report, as well as Groove, a Clari company, being named a Leader in "The Forrester Wave: Sales Engagement Platforms, Q3 2022" report. Clari believes its position across these three evaluations reinforces the company's unique ability to help organizations consolidate without compromise on the industry's only complete Revenue Platform.

Clari's strategic framework, Revenue Collaboration Governance, brings together every revenue-critical employee in every department to collaborate on revenue, and governs every component of the revenue process for execution at scale. The Clari Revenue Platform enables revenue teams to execute all internal and external revenue workflows including deal and pipeline inspection, revenue forecasting, sales engagement, conversation intelligence, deal management, mutual action plans, and data capture and ingestion.

The Conversation Intelligence Forrester Wave evaluated Clari's Conversation Intelligence (CI) solution, Clari Copilot, and 11 other providers across 25 criteria. The report states that "Clari's vision is to deliver a unified platform that can support all facets of revenue, including forecasting cadences and conversation intelligence."

Clari Copilot gives Clari's revenue platform the unprecedented ability to analyze customer and employee conversations, extract valuable AI-driven insights, and reliably predict all revenue outcomes. Copilot goes beyond the limits of similar conversation intelligence tools by helping revenue-centric teams act in the moment when it matters.

In its report, Forrester notes the unprecedented rise of generative AI and the importance of enabling AI insights within CI platforms to drive revenue. "Conversation intelligence (CI) tools will be the most important AI investment for sales organizations," writes Forrester. "Clari has embraced genAI and added valuable features into its solution. The release of 'RevAI' started with smart summaries and actions from conversations and has advanced to generating emails and postcall follow-ups. Clari also used this technology to improve its real-time CI capabilities by enabling the creation of smart real-time trackers from long-form content."

"We're pleased to see such a strong evaluation of Clari's CI capabilities, particularly given that we entered the CI space less than a year ago," said Clari CEO Andy Byrne. "We are making CI an integral part of the revenue process in inspection, forecasting, buyer collaboration, and operations so customers can run their enterprise revenue process with precision on a single platform. We appreciate today's recognition as well as the enthusiastic and rapid uptake from customers, and going forward we will be executing on our plan to further bolster our capabilities to achieve CI leadership."

Customers embrace Clari Copilot: 500 customers in 500 days

Clari Copilot is seeing rapid adoption amongst customers, with greater than 300% growth over the past year. More than 500 customers are now using Copilot to compete better, stop revenue leak, and close deals faster.

"I think any growing company requires a tool like Clari Copilot. It gives us visibility on what's happening in the company across sales, pre-sales, or customer success."

Nirmal George, Sales Enablement Executive, Chargebee

"Copilot is great for employee training. I really like the analytics and the general interface. But what really makes Copilot amazing is the real-time coaching ability."

Ben Green, VP Operations, Oktopost

"The thing that got me most excited when I truly understood Clari's capabilities is that it's a true platform. I can get all of the capabilities I need of Chorus, of Gong, of People.ai, and other tools all in one single platform. It makes it simple for adoption because there's a single source of truth."

Chris Vik, senior vice president of global sales at Leapwork

Clari is offering a free trial of Copilot to anyone looking to leverage the power of CI to coach reps in real time on every call, unearth reasons for lost sales, analyze their team's performance at a glance, and incorporate conversation intelligence into the rest of their revenue process. Sign up here.

About Clari

Clari is the leader in Revenue Collaboration Governance, providing the only enterprise platform to run the most important business process: Revenue. More than 1,500 organizations run revenue on Clari to improve win rates, prevent slipped deals, forecast with accuracy, and boost the productivity of all revenue-critical employees. Visit clari.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

