Ekotrope and RESNET Unveil New Builder Data Solutions That Optimize ESG Reporting and Energy Efficiency Rebate Capture for Builders

These innovative solutions give builders access to their home energy rating data in order to help facilitate better analysis and decision-making. With this heightened visibility into their homes, builders can overcome challenges associated with rebate capture, measuring against sustainability goals, and automating key marketing functions.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Ekotrope, developer of cutting-edge building energy software and data solutions that optimize home construction, has partnered with RESNET, the national standards-making body for building energy efficiency rating and certification systems in the U.S., to create a new suite of builder data solutions.









These solutions allow builders to access the Home Energy Efficiency Rating System (HERS) data submitted to RESNET's registry. This data allows builders to track rebates and incentive capture, measure against corporate sustainability goals, automate key marketing functions, and easily report on ESG metrics.

This comes at a critical time in the market as builders are seeing new challenges related to tougher energy codes and ESG reporting as well as some new opportunities in the form of lucrative tax rebates and energy efficiency incentives. Efficient management of HERS data is increasingly at a premium.

Ekotrope and RESNET have devised a three-tier approach to builder data sharing. Whether builders want a direct data (API) connection, a customized data intelligence dashboard, or a simple spreadsheet export, they can now enjoy access to data that can drive their decision making and measure success.

Ekotrope is the market leader in HERS rating software, and over the last few years the company has expanded their business by developing solutions that aid other green building stakeholders. This aligns with the company's mission to empower people with technology and insights to drive informed decisions that move our built environment towards sustainability.

Cy Kilbourn, Cofounder and Vice President of Engineering at Ekotrope, has pioneered this new approach for the company. He says, "We spend a lot of time with Sustainability Directors and the leadership teams at home-building companies. Our Builder Data Solutions are our response to the data challenges we are hearing from them. HERS data is an important part of sustainability reporting for builders, and more and more builders need to analyze their data to optimize both their decision-making and reporting. Beyond the obvious benefit for builders, we are very excited about how this will move the industry forward, leading to more HERS rated homes and more value delivered by HERS Raters with each rating."

Backed by a team of building science and software engineering experts, Ekotrope aims to solve the challenges associated with building energy-efficient housing by developing innovative software and data solutions that help to close the information gap that exists between residential construction stakeholders. Ekotrope's goal is to empower people to make the best possible energy decisions that enable the construction of more energy efficient and cost-effective housing.

