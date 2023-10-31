CBRE Group, Inc.: Sustainability Solutions Consulting Specialist Stephanie Greene Joins CBRE

CBRE

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / CBRE announced that Stephanie Greene joined as Managing Director and Sustainability Solutions Leader for Americas Consulting.

Ms. Greene brings nearly two decades of experience in sustainability and clean energy to CBRE. She joins from the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), where she led a large global buildings sustainability team that enabled electric, zero-carbon, grid-interactive buildings. Prior to RMI, she was the Director of Clean Transportation Strategy & Policy at Pacific Gas and Electric Company, managing the organization's electric vehicle initiative, and held positions in renewable energy procurement strategy, energy efficiency and demand response programs.

"Stephanie has a proven track record of accelerating sustainability in the built environment. Her expertise will help our clients navigate the increasingly complex sustainability landscape and help them develop clear roadmaps for achieving their goals," said Robert Bernard, chief sustainability officer, CBRE.

Ms. Greene will partner closely with Mr. Bernard and Georgia Collins, executive managing director and leader of Americas Consulting, to expand CBRE's sustainability services in the Americas. She will advise clients on strategies related to real estate portfolio decarbonization, net zero roadmaps, benchmarking, green leasing, building ratings and certifications, electrification, on-site renewables, reporting requirements, and governance deployment.

"Stephanie joins our group at a unique time where sustainability is at the forefront for many of our clients," said Ms. Collins. "Her leadership and experience collaborating with partners will allow us to support clients throughout their sustainability journey, from strategy to implementation, leveraging the breadth of CBRE's services to deliver superior outcomes."

Ms. Greene holds a B.S. and M.S. from Stanford University and an MBA from UC Berkeley, Haas School of Business. She lives in Boulder, Colorado, with her family.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2022 revenue). The company has approximately 115,000 employees (excluding Turner & Townsend employees) serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

