BioInvent International: BioInvent presents preclinical data at SITC providing clear evidence of the potential of anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910

Broad anti-tumor activity in preclinical studies, activating T cells and NK cells

FcyR-independent antitumor activity

Data support start of Phase 1 trial in H2 2023, further expanding BioInvent's pipeline

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, will present preclinical data on its anti-tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2) agonistic antibody BI-1910 at the Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting in San Diego, California.

The presentation, scheduled for November 4, 2023, entitled " Preclinical development of an agonistic anti-TNFR2 antibody (BI-1910) for cancer immunotherapy ," demonstrates that BI-1910 has broad anti-tumor activity, activating T cells and natural killer (NK) cells and showing antitumor activity independent of Fc gamma receptor (FcyR) expression.

BI-1910 is part of BioInvent's tumor-associated regulatory T cells (Treg)-targeting program. TNFR2 is particularly upregulated on Tregs of the tumor microenvironment and has been shown to be important for tumor growth and survival, representing a new and promising target for cancer immunotherapy. BI-1910 offers a differentiated, agonist approach to cancer treatment compared to BI-1808, and both monoclonal antibodies were chosen as potential best-in-class from a large collection of fully characterized binders generated through BioInvent's proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform.

"BI-1910 induced strong anti-tumoral immune responses across a number of preclinical in vivo studies. In addition, similar T cell activation is seen across species suggesting that T cell activation and associated anti-tumoral effects may be very similar in patients. Taken as a whole, these studies provide clear evidence of the potential of BI-1910 to treat cancer patients and support the upcoming phase 1/2a study in solid cancer patients planned to start in H2 2023. We are looking forward to initiating this trial which will further expand our exciting pipeline to comprise five drug candidates in six different clinical programs," said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

The latest data from the other Treg program, i.e. the BI-1808 single agent Phase 1 study, will be presented at SITC on November 3, 2023.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

Attachments

BioInvent presents preclinical data at SITC providing clear evidence of the potential of anti-TNFR2 antibody BI-1910

SOURCE: BioInvent International

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798026/bioinvent-presents-preclinical-data-at-sitc-providing-clear-evidence-of-the-potential-of-anti-tnfr2-antibody-bi-1910