ACCESSWIRE: Small Businesses Are Gaining a Competitive Edge with Press Release Distribution

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / An around-the-clock news cycle, crowded marketplace, steep competition and more makes it difficult for small businesses to stand out and capture their target audience's attention.

That's why ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide, continues to help small businesses gain a competitive edge with its press release distribution services.

"Press releases are an effective marketing channel that connects brands with their target audiences," said Jennifer Hammers, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Issuer Direct.

ACCESSWIRE provides worldwide coverage, reasonable flat-rate costs, and excellent customer service.



Its cutting-edge technology and network of journalists and media outlets ensure that customers' stories are seen by the right people.

When companies work with ACCESSWIRE, they don't have to make any cuts to text, images, or media when distributing a press release.



ACCESSWIRE's proudly earned various G2 badges , such as "Easiest To Do Business With," "Best Relationship," and "Most Implementable" for its industry-leading press release distribution services.

"Small business owners are busy and our easy-to-use press release distribution services help these companies amplify their news and maximize their moment," added Hammers.

To learn more about ACCESSWIRE's press release distribution services, visit accesswire.com

About ACCESSWIRE/Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is a leading communications company, providing solutions for both Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 16 years. Our comprehensive solutions are used by thousands of customers from emerging startups to multi-billion-dollar global brands, ensuring their most important moments are reaching the right audiences, via our industry-leading newswire, IR website solutions, events technology, and compliance solutions. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Issuer Direct Corporation Media Contacts:

Brian R. Balbirnie

+1 919-481-4000

brian.balbirnie@issuerdirect.com

Jennifer Hammers

+1 919-481-4000

jennifer.hammers@issuerdirect.com

