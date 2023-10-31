Plintron focuses on retail segment in Mexico to expand on its successful MVNA launch

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron, the world's largest MVNE / MVNA has continued its growth in Mexico, especially on its new innovative MVNA 'Franchise Model' as well as the modular Full MVNO model. Plintron was recognised for its efforts with the 'MVNE/A of the year Award' at the MVNO World Congress in Amsterdam this year.

The company will now shift its focus to empowering high value corporate brands in segments like Retail, Consumer market, Fintech and Banking.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and co-founder of Plintron said, "We traditionally steer large conglomerates towards their own branded mobile services in a plug-and play manner. We hope to significantly add to our excellent results in the Mexican market."

While currently Plintron Mexico is operating particularly midcap MLM initiatives, leveraging fintech and banking applications in their day-to-day operations, Plintron's next principal retail brands will be able to offer innovative services to their customers.

Jeroen Hoevenberg, the Country Manager for Plintron in Mexico, expressed his optimism about the potential of the retail segment. He highlighted a projected CAGR of over 6% for the retail industry, which is expected to reach a value of MXN 7600 billion by 2027. This growth presents a significant opportunity for retail brands to enhance their customer experience and drive business growth through mobile prepaid products.

The Plintron expertise in providing reliable and scalable mobile network solutions positions it as an ideal partner for retail brands looking to enter or expand their presence in the Mexican market. By combining cutting-edge technology with Multi-Level Marketing (MLM) / Networking Marketing synergies, these brands can unlock new revenue streams and deliver exceptional value to their customers.

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs / OMVs, and over 165 million mobile subscribers. Plintron partners 40+ major MNOs worldwide. Plintron has won many global industry awards including the MVNA/E of the Year for 2 successive years at the MVNO World Congress.

