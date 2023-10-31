Scientists in Palestine say that controlled tests show that bifacial solar panels produce 6.81% more electricity than monofacial PV modules.A Palestinian-Jordanian research team has compared the performance of monofacial and bifacial PV modules under different scenarios. The researchers said in a recently published academic paper that on average, bifacial solar panels produce 6.81% more electricity than monofacial PV modules. "This research emphasizes the significance of considering albedo values and system type during the design of solar PV systems in Palestine, offering valuable insights for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...