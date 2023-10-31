Temperature Management Systems Market Worth $3.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Temperature Management Systems Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.0 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $3.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Growth in the temperature management systems market is mainly driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the rising number of surgical procedures, and the increasing number of hypothermia cases expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the temperature management systems market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of intravascular temperature management systems and a lack of awareness are restricting the growth of this market.

Temperature Management Systems Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $3.0 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $3.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product, Application and Medical Speciality Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growing number of contracts and agreements between market players Key Market Drivers Increasing number of hypothermia cases

Patient Warming Systems segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022.

The Temperature Management Systems market, by product, has been segmented into patient warming systems, patient cooling systems, and accessories for patient warming/cooling systems. Patient warming systems will drive the growth of the market due to increasing number of hypothermia cases. In the US and Canada, the number of hypothermia-related deaths is estimated at 25,000 and 8,000, respectively. Preventing inadvertent perioperative hypothermia helps to reduce surgical-site infections, the length of hospital stays, and the cost per patient.

The Perioperative care segment held the largest market share in the Temperature Management Systems market.

By Application, the global Temperature Management Systems market is broadly segmented into Perioperative care, acute care, newborn care, and other applications. Perioperative care is expected to grow highest in the upcoming years. The increasing number of hospital and advance medical surgical procedures will driving the growth of this application segment. Technological advancements, product developments and launches, and growing partnerships between key market players and hospitals are also supporting market growth.

The medical specialty segment held the largest market share in the Temperature Management Systems market.

By medical specialty, the global Temperature Management Systems market is broadly segmented into general surgery, cardiology, neurology, thoracic surgery, orthopedic surgery, pediatrics, and other medical specialties (such as ophthalmic, bariatric, and cosmetic surgeries). General surgery is expected to grow highest in the upcoming years. The increasing number of surgical procedures performed worldwide is the major factor driving the growth of this medical specialty segment.

North America dominates the global Temperature Management Systems market.

Based on the region, the Temperature Management Systems market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. The North American market is driven by the growing focus on growing government and private investments to meet the increasing demand for increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases.

Temperature Management Systems Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing number of hypothermia cases

Restraints:

Lack of awareness regarding temperature management systems in developing countries

Opportunities:

Growing number of contracts and agreements between market players

Challenge:

Product recalls

Key Market Players of Temperature Management Systems Industry:

The Key players in the Temperature Management Systems market are 3M Company (US), GE Healthcare (US), Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA (Germany), Ecolab (US), Asahi-kasei Corporation (Japan), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), ICU Medical (US), Gentherm Incorporated (US), Inspiration Healthcare Group PLC (UK), Medtronic PLC (Ireland), Stryker Corporation (US), The Surgical Company (Netherlands), Adroit Medical Systems (US), Attune Medical (US), Augustine Surgical, Inc (US), Belmont Medical Technologies (US), Biegler GMBH (Austria), Encompass Group, llc (US), Enthermics, INC (US), Hirtz & Co. KG (Germany), Istanbul Medikal ltd. (Istanbul), Life Recovery Systems (US), Medcare Visions (Germany), TahatAksi (Belarus) and Beijing Eternal Medical Technology Co., Ltd (China)

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (30%), Tier 2 (44%), and Tier 3 (26%)

By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (33%), and Others (37%)

By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), Asia-Pacific (18%), RoW (14%),

Recent Developments:

In June 2023, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGAA has launched the FDA-cleared Babyroo TN300, a new open warmer that offers supportive lung protection and temperature stability from the moment of birth through discharge.

In July 2023, Asahi-kasei Corporation (Japan) signed an agreement with BrainCool, a medical device company specializing in temperature management solutions, for the exclusive distribution of the BrainCool System/IQool System and the IQool System Pads in the US and key markets in Europe. The companies are working toward expanding distribution to select markets in Asia.

In January 2022, ICU Medical completed the acquisition of Smiths Medical from Smiths Group plc. The Smiths Medical business includes syringe and ambulatory infusion devices, vascular access, and vital care products. When combined with ICU Medical's existing businesses, the combined companies create a leading infusion therapy company with estimated pro forma combined revenues of approximately USD 2.5 billion.

In July 2022, Gentherm acquired Jiangmen Dacheng Medical Equipment Co., Ltd., a manufacturer of medical materials and medical equipment, including patient temperature management solutions.

Temperature Management Systems Market- Report Highlights:

Recession Impact: The current edition of the report consists of the impact of the recession on the temperature management systems market.

Product Segment: The product segment has been revised in the current report. The market is categorized as patient warming systems, patient cooling systems, and accessories for patient warming & cooling systems.

New and Improved Representation of Financial Information: The new edition of the report provides updated financial information till 2022 (depending on the availability) for each listed company in a graphical representation in a single diagram (instead of multiple tables). This will allow for the easy analysis of the present status of profiled companies in terms of their financial strength, profitability, key revenue-generating country/region, and business segment focus in terms of the highest revenue-generating segment.

Company Evaluation Matrix: The competitive landscape chapter has been updated with the company evaluation matrix. The competitive landscape also includes the market share analysis for 2022, an updated company evaluation matrix, and competitive situations and trends. The company evaluation matrix covers a comprehensive study of the key vendors and startups/SMEs.

Recent Market Developments: Recent developments help understand market trends and growth strategies adopted by players. For instance, the number of product launches has increased in the last three years (2020 to 2023).

Latest Company Profiling and Product Portfolio: The new edition of the report includes profiles for 25 companies. These companies have emerged as key market players in recent years due to the products they offer and various strategic investments undertaken in the temperature management systems market space.

Additional Information: The current edition of the report includes the pricing analysis, value chain analysis, supply chain analysis, ecosystem analysis, trade analysis, technology analysis, regulatory landscape analysis, patent analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, trends & disruptions impacting customer's business, key conferences and events in 2023-2024, and key stakeholders and buying criteria in the market overview chapter. This edition of the report also covers the product and geographical footprint of key players in the competitive landscape chapter.

Temperature Management Systems Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall temperature management systems market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The Temperature Management Systems Market report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (Increasing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, rising number of surgical procedures and Increasing number of hypothermia cases), restraints (High cost of intravascular temperature management systems, Lack of awareness regarding temperature management systems in developing countries and Lack of proper supply chain management) opportunities (Increasing growth opportunities in emerging markets, Growing number of contracts and agreements between market players and Developing healthcare infrastructure) and Challenges (Product recalls and Lack of skilled healthcare professionals) are influencing the growth of the temperature management systems market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the temperature management systems market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the temperature management systems market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the temperature management systems market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players, among others, in the temperature management systems market strategies.

