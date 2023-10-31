The "Europe Data Center Colocation Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European data center colocation market is on a path of significant expansion, with projections reaching a remarkable USD 9.98 billion by 2028, up from $6.9 billion in 2022, boasting a substantial CAGR of 6.3%. Several key trends and drivers are propelling this growth in the market.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

The implementation of GDPR has led to increased adoption of cloud-based services for data localization, contributing to the growth of data center projects.

Despite Brexit's notable implications for data centers in Western Europe, operators continue to expand infrastructure across the continent, with the region making the maximum investments in 2022, accounting for 83% of the European market share.

In terms of colocation revenue, the UK leads with a market share of over USD 2.6 billion generated in 2022, followed by the Netherlands and Germany. This surge in demand is due to the construction of new data centers and the expansion of existing facilities.

Favorable policies make the Nordics an attractive hub for investments in the European colocation data center market.

Segmentation by Colocation Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Segmentation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers Dry Coolers

Economizers Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Segmentation by General Construction

Core Shell Development

Installation Commissioning Services

Engineering Building Design

Fire Detection Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standard

Tier I Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Segmentation by Region

Western Europe

Nordic

Central Eastern European Countries

KEY TRENDS

Adoption of Artificial Intelligence

The rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Europe is driving economic growth through data generation and tech markets.

Major companies like Bosch and Airbus are embracing AI for tasks like automation and pattern recognition, showcasing its potential.

European governments are proactively supporting AI adoption, with various countries launching initiatives to foster AI development.

Rise in Sustainability Initiatives

Prominent European data centers, including Equinix, Interxion, and DigiPlex, are setting a renewable energy precedent by committing to powering facilities with 100% renewable energy.

European countries are actively participating in the European climate pact, targeting carbon neutrality by 2050.

Adoption of Cloud-Based Services

The adoption of cloud-based services is a significant driver behind the growth of data center investments in Europe.

Cloud adoption has led to increased demand for data storage, scalability, compliance adherence, performance optimization, and hybrid/multi-cloud strategies.

Governments across Europe are actively supporting data center development through incentives such as low corporate tax rates and withholding tax exemptions.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

The European data center colocation market is characterized by dynamic competition among global and local operators. Countries with tax incentives, proper connectivity, favorable climates, and renewable energy sources are attractive to operators.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 473 Forecast Period 2022 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $9.98 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Europe

