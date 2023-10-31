The "Europe Data Center Colocation Market Industry Outlook Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European data center colocation market is on a path of significant expansion, with projections reaching a remarkable USD 9.98 billion by 2028, up from $6.9 billion in 2022, boasting a substantial CAGR of 6.3%. Several key trends and drivers are propelling this growth in the market.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- The implementation of GDPR has led to increased adoption of cloud-based services for data localization, contributing to the growth of data center projects.
- Despite Brexit's notable implications for data centers in Western Europe, operators continue to expand infrastructure across the continent, with the region making the maximum investments in 2022, accounting for 83% of the European market share.
- In terms of colocation revenue, the UK leads with a market share of over USD 2.6 billion generated in 2022, followed by the Netherlands and Germany. This surge in demand is due to the construction of new data centers and the expansion of existing facilities.
- Favorable policies make the Nordics an attractive hub for investments in the European colocation data center market.
Segmentation by Colocation Type
- Retail Colocation
- Wholesale Colocation
Segmentation by Infrastructure
- Electrical Infrastructure
- Mechanical Infrastructure
- General Construction
Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Transfer Switches Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Segmentation by Cooling Systems
- CRAC CRAH Units
- Chiller Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers Dry Coolers
- Economizers Evaporative Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
Segmentation by Cooling Technique
- Air-based Cooling Technique
- Liquid-Based Cooling Technique
Segmentation by General Construction
- Core Shell Development
- Installation Commissioning Services
- Engineering Building Design
- Fire Detection Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM/BMS Solutions
Segmentation by Tier Standard
- Tier I Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
Segmentation by Region
- Western Europe
- Nordic
- Central Eastern European Countries
KEY TRENDS
Adoption of Artificial Intelligence
- The rapid adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Europe is driving economic growth through data generation and tech markets.
- Major companies like Bosch and Airbus are embracing AI for tasks like automation and pattern recognition, showcasing its potential.
- European governments are proactively supporting AI adoption, with various countries launching initiatives to foster AI development.
Rise in Sustainability Initiatives
- Prominent European data centers, including Equinix, Interxion, and DigiPlex, are setting a renewable energy precedent by committing to powering facilities with 100% renewable energy.
- European countries are actively participating in the European climate pact, targeting carbon neutrality by 2050.
Adoption of Cloud-Based Services
- The adoption of cloud-based services is a significant driver behind the growth of data center investments in Europe.
- Cloud adoption has led to increased demand for data storage, scalability, compliance adherence, performance optimization, and hybrid/multi-cloud strategies.
- Governments across Europe are actively supporting data center development through incentives such as low corporate tax rates and withholding tax exemptions.
COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS
The European data center colocation market is characterized by dynamic competition among global and local operators. Countries with tax incentives, proper connectivity, favorable climates, and renewable energy sources are attractive to operators.
Prominent Colocation Investors
- 3data
- 3S Group
- AQ Compute
- Artnet
- Aruba
- AtlasEdge
- atNorth
- Bahnhof
- Beyond.pl
- China Mobile
- ClusterPower
- Colt Data Centre Services
- CyrusOne
- DigiPlex (IPI Partners)
- Digital Realty
- DATA4
- Echelon Data Centres
- EcoDataCenter
- EdgeConneX
- Equinix
- Global Switch
- Iron Mountain
- Green Mountain
- IXcellerate
- KDDI
- Liberty Global
- Magenta Telekom (MTS)
- Neterra
- Netia
- Nautilus Data Technologies
- NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe
- NTT Global Data Centers
- nLighten
- NTT Global Data Centers
- Orange Business Services
- Proximity Data Centres
- Pure Data Centres
- Rostelecom Data Centers
- Stadtwerke Feldkirch
- Stratus DC Management
- Global Technical Realty
- T5 Data Centers
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Vantage Data Centers
- Verne Global
- VIRTUS Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)
- VK Cloud Solutions
- Yandex
- Yondr
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
- How big is the European data center colocation market?
- What is the growth rate of the Europe data center colocation market?
- What is the estimated market size in terms of area in the Europe data center colocation market by 2028?
- What are the key trends in the Europe data center colocation market?
- How many MW of power capacity is expected to reach the Europe data center colocation market by 2028?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|473
|Forecast Period
|2022 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$6.9 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$9.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.3%
|Regions Covered
|Europe
