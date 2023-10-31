Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.10.2023
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2023 | 15:47
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

INVL Emerging Europe Bond Subfund and INVL Baltic Fund will be removed from the Baltic Fund List

On October 31, 2023, Nasdaq Vilnius decided to remove INVL Emerging Europe Bond
Subfund (FINEEBFV, ISIN code LTIF00000468) and INVL Baltic Fund (FINBALFV, ISIN
code LTIF00000096) units from the Baltic Fund List on December 1, 2023 (the
last listing day on the Baltic Fund list is November 30, 2023). 

These financial instruments will be removed from the Fund List at UAB "INVL
Asset Management" request, following the provisions of items 19.1, 19.2, 19.4,
and 19.5 of the Nasdaq Vilnius Listing rules. 

Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 59
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
