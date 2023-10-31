Transformer shortages are taking their toll on battery energy storage system (BESS) integrators, as competition in the market intensifies.While the BESS supply chain has stabilized in terms of prices and supply of raw materials, lead times for certain components, such as transformers, have greatly extended. "While global battery supply eased in 2023, after experiencing tightness in supply the previous year, the limited supply of transformers has become the new bottleneck of the energy storage supply chain," says Kevin Shang, a senior research analyst in Wood Mackenzie. Transformers are critically ...

