Recom's newest solar panels feature efficiencies of up to 23.2% and a temperature coefficient of -0.24% per degree Celsius. The company is offering a 30-year power output guarantee for 91.25% of the initial yield.France's Recom has developed new bifacial heterojunction solar panels with half-cut cells and a double-glass design. It said the new modules are suitable for large-scale arrays. They are certified according to the IEC61215 and 61730 standards. The Lion series includes eight different panels with power ratings of 685 W to 720 W, and efficiencies ranging from 22.1% to 23.2%. The open-circuit ...

