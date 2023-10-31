Forum Asset Management: Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund Report Q3 2023 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / The Forum Real Estate Income and Impact Fund ("REIIF" or the "Fund") released its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Series F investors in REIIF have earned a return of 10.29% year-to-date, including the monthly distribution (3.83 cents/Series F/month or a 4.3% annualized distribution yield1).

With the execution of our leasing strategy for the Quad Properties this past summer for the upcoming academic year, we have realized expected rental growth and full occupancy, which will drive materially increased cash flow", said Aly Damji, Managing Partner at Forum Asset Management ("Forum") and a trustee of REIIF. "We are witnessing PBSA and other transitional housing typologies outperforming other asset classes in spite of the higher interest rate and inflationary environment - supporting our strategic asset allocation to these rental housing subsectors".

Acquisitions

In July and pursuant to REIIF's right of first offer agreement with Forum, the Fund acquired ALMA Guelph Phase I, a PBSA property consisting of 177 beds, located a short distance from the University of Guelph and 99% leased for the start of the current academic year. The property is an adaptive re-use of an existing hotel property servicing a market suffering from a severe shortfall of student beds. Following the ALMA Guelph Phase I acquisition, the Fund now comprises of eleven properties, with 1,420 units serving over 2,000 residents.

Portfolio Update

The portfolio at the end of the third quarter is substantially stabilized, with portfolio occupancy of 98.2%, with just under 1% or 12 units being repositioned to attract materially higher rents. Comparative property net operating income2 growth versus the previous quarter was 10.1%, with an embedded rental rate 'mark-to-market' on turnover of +10%, based on recent executed leases.

Consistent with the Fund's valuation policies and practices, Forum reviewed values of REIIF's assets in September and proactively expanded capitalization rates resulting in a total portfolio capitalization rate of +4.50%. The expansion of capitalization rates to the conservative end of the valuation ranges was made to reflect the current investment environment that has been negatively impacted by interest rate increases over the last two years. The increase in capitalization rates was largely offset by income growth.

"With the fair value gains recognized in September and monthly distributions, we expect to deliver at the top end of our 8 to 12% target net return for the year", said Greg Spafford, Managing Director, Real Estate Asset Management and REIIF Fund Head.

Balance Sheet Update

During the third quarter, the Fund improved upon its already strong balance sheet and liquidity profile, continuing to maintain over $50M of liquidity and reducing its net debt to asset ratio3 to 40%, below the low end of the Fund's target range.

Forum is underwriting several highly accretive acquisition opportunities to take advantage of market dislocation, arising from less well-capitalized vehicles that have been negatively impacted by the volatile interest rate environment.

"With continued rental growth and a strong balance sheet - supported by CMHC-insured mortgages with an overall coupon under 3% and weighted average term to maturity of approximately seven years, we are well-positioned based on reasonable assumptions to meet the Fund's target return objectives for 2024 as well," said Rajeev Viswanathan, Managing Partner and CFO at Forum.

Distributions

The monthly distribution was paid on October 16, 2023 to unitholders of record as at September 2023 as follows:

Distribution Per Units Series Monthly Annualized A - Lead and 2023 Monthly Series $ 0.0316 $ 0.3797 F - Lead and 2023 Monthly Series 0.0383 0.4599 F - August 2022 and November 2022 Series 0.0375 0.4500 H - 2023 Monthly Series 0.0392 0.4707 I - Lead, December 9, 2021 and 2023 Monthly Series 0.0414 0.4974 I - September 2022 Series 0.0410 0.4917



Impact Initiatives

REIIF's impact and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") initiatives are focused on reducing its environmental footprint and increasing social engagement. "Data integrity, transparency and accountability are equally important, particularly in the face of significant and growing concerns around "greenwashing". This is why good governance remains a key pillar of REIIF's strategy," said Kathleen Beaumont, Director, Impact & ESG. "Data integrity is foundational to measuring and reporting on our progress against environmental targets, which is why we onboarded Measurabl as our primary data collection and reporting platform in the third quarter"; added Mrs. Beaumont. Measurabl is the real estate industry benchmark for data collection and monitoring to support enhanced ESG reporting and accountability.

Sound data is also an integral part of the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) submission. We are proud to announce a 10% year-over-year improvement in REIIF's GRESB performance, ranking 3rd of 12 overall in its peer group.

More information on REIIF's Impact Framework is available at www.forumreiif.ca/impact.

1 The yield and total return is for the lead series F units and is no guarantee of future results. The distribution rate and total return received by a unitholder will differ based on the series of trust units in which a unitholder invests.

2 Cash rental income less operating expenses from comparative properties after the first three months of ownership, to provide comparable operating results versus prior periods. Rental income includes base rent, parking, ancillary income, other income and services charges; but excludes termination fees and bad debt expense as they are typically non-recurring.

3 Net debt to assets ratio is a non-GAAP ratio calculated as the sum of mortgages outstanding and credit facilities drawn less cash divided by total assets less cash and cash equivalents.

4 Weighted average term to maturity aggregates each loan's remaining years to maturity, weighted by the loan's principal balance outstanding over total indebtedness.

About REIIF

REIIF invests principally in institutional-quality, multi-family rental apartments, purpose-built student accommodations ("PBSA"), and co-living communities located in supply constrained markets in Canada. The Fund also strives to deliver a sector-leading impact and ESG-driven portfolio that is designed to enhance yields and total returns while future-proofing the portfolio to ensure diversity and resiliency of income. For more information, please visit our website at www.forumreiif.ca.

About Forum

Forum, the manager of REIIF, is an investor, developer and asset manager operating across North America for over 25 years. Our core purpose is to deliver Extraordinary Outcomes to our stakeholders. Our adaptable, agile, and dynamic team is committed to sustainability and responsible investing, creating value that benefits the communities in which we invest.

Our investment focus includes real estate, private equity, and infrastructure. The enterprise value of our assets under management currently exceeds C$1.7 billion. Our investments have attracted a number of top investors. We're proud to have delivered in the top tier of alternative asset returns since 2002, while positively impacting over 6,000 lives. For more information about Forum, visit: www.forumam.com.

