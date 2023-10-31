Bangladeshi scientists have developed a high-efficiency perovskite solar cell with 26.96% efficiency, an open-circuit voltage of 1.0478 V, and a fill factor of 81.35%.Scientists from the Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology in Bangladesh have designed a lead-free titanium-based inorganic perovskite solar cell (PSC) based on a cesium titanium (IV) bromide (Cs2TiBr6) perovskite absorber. The scientists optimized a perovskite solar cell using SCAPS-1D solar cell capacitance software, developed by the University of Ghent. The cell features a hole transport layer (HTL) of copper and antimony ...

