Dienstag, 31.10.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
WKN: 889684 | ISIN: US7549071030 | Ticker-Symbol: RA6
Tradegate
31.10.23
08:00 Uhr
24,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
ACCESSWIRE
31.10.2023 | 16:50
151 Leser
Rayonier Hosts Pink Party To Support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Rayonier:

This October, Rayonier's headquarters received a visit from the Buddy Bus, a mobile mammography bus which provides breast cancer detection services across Northeast Florida. Local news anchor, Jeannie Blaylock, joined the company for a Pink Party to celebrate survivorship and discuss the importance of both self-detection and early detection of breast cancer.

During the Pink Party event, held in conjunction with the company's annual health fair, employees were invited to receive a mammogram and health screening as a preventative health care approach at no cost. Attendees indulged in pink treats and were encouraged to wear pink to show their support of breast cancer awareness month.

The Buddy Bus was first created by Baptist MD Anderson Cancer Center and First Coast News to improve access to mammograms. The bus is staffed with board-certified technologists to perform the exams, and dedicated breast radiologists will read the exams.

The name of the bus is a reference to the longstanding Buddy Check program, which, for more than 30 years, has encouraged local women and their friends to do monthly breast self-checks, championed by Jeannie Blaylock.

Click here to watch a video of First Coast News' Buddy Bus visit to Rayonier: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kgChHEtr5ZU&t=56s

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rayonier on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Rayonier
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rayonier
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rayonier

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/798090/rayonier-hosts-pink-party-to-support-breast-cancer-awareness-month

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
