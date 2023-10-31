AYRO, Inc.: AYRO Receives w3 Award For New Website

AYRO partners with Forum Communications on award-winning website.

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / AYRO, Inc . (NASDAQ:AYRO) ("AYRO" or the "Company"), a designer and manufacturer of electric, purpose-built delivery vehicles and solutions for micro distribution, micromobility and last-mile delivery, and full-service marketing agency Forum Communications were recognized by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts 18th Annual w3 Awards ("W3 Awards").

"Forum Communications is an outstanding partner and marketing agency," said Shauna Gernon, marketing communications director at AYRO. "The work that Forum has done on our behalf has been wonderful and represents what is possible when an organization and its marketing agency align on the right strategy."

Receiving thousands of entries annually from across the globe, the w3 Awards honors outstanding Websites, Online Marketing, Web Video, Mobile Sites and Apps, Social, Podcasts, and Emerging Tech created by some of the best digital content creators across the industry. The new AYRO.com website received its silver award in the General Websites - Environmental & Sustainability category.

The site was initially developed as part of the organization's re-brand and launch of the 2023 AYRO Vanish ("AYRO Vanish"), a low-speed electric vehicle with a plurality of adaptable configurations for fleet, commercial, industrial and personal use.

"AYRO is a wonderful company with a real focus on developing sustainable products and vehicles to meet today's industrial needs," said Nick Kastner, director of brand and digital strategy at Forum Communications. "We believe that the website is a living part of the organization's brand strategy and will only be elevated in the months and years to come."

The w3 Awards is sanctioned by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only body of professionals from acclaimed media, interactive, advertising, and marketing organizations like Walt Disney Studios, Lippe Taylor, Meta, Publicis Sapient, Netflix, IBM, NASA/Jet Propulsion Laboratory, LG, and Wired Magazine among many others.

About AYRO

AYRO designs and produces zero emission vehicles and systems that redefine the very nature of sustainability. Our goal is to craft solutions in a way that leaves minimal impact on not only carbon emissions, but the space itself. From tire tread, fuel cells, sound and even discordant visuals, we apply engineering and artistry to every element of our product mix. The AYRO Vanish is the first in this new product roadmap. For more information, visit ayro.com.

About Forum Communications

Forum Communications is an award-winning, full-service strategic marketing agency that helps clients find their voice in a crowded marketplace. Forum's team builds and executes integrated marketing strategies across all channels ranging from public relations to digital marketing. Over the past 10 years, more than 90% of Forum's clients have remained clients or utilized Forum's services on more than one project. Currently, the agency has more than 60 ongoing relationships with clients that entrusted their marketing efforts and brands to the agency.

For more information, visit forumspeaks.com.

Forward Looking Statements

