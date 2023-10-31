Daqo says it has postponed its polysilicon expansion plans in China's Inner Mongolia region, while JinkoSolar says it delivered 55.7 GW of PV products in the first three quarters of this year. Daqo said it has postponed its plans to expand polysilicon production by 100,000 metric tons (MT) at its factory in Baotou, Inner Mongolia. It said it will delay the launch of production until the second quarter of 2024, from its original year-end 2023 target, due to a "critical assessment and synthesis." JinkoSolar said its third-quarter report shows a 61.3% year-on-year increase in sales revenue to CNY ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...