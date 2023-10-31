Dow Inc.: Developing Tomorrow's Innovators at Dow

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / DOW

Originally published in Dow's 2022 Progress Report

Dow embraces the importance and value of investing in STEM education to help prepare and energize a diverse and robust future workforce. We do this by:

Preparing and inspiring the next diverse generation of innovators, manufacturers, engineers and chemists.

of innovators, manufacturers, engineers and chemists. Reaching under-represented students to explore STEM fields and gain interest in real-world STEM careers.

to explore STEM fields and gain interest in real-world STEM careers. Cultivating the curiosity and innovative mindsets in our next-generation workforce to gainfully fill the jobs of tomorrow.

The partnership with Creators Wanted helped contribute to:

1MM students and career mentors signing up to learn more about modern manufacturing careers

students and career mentors signing up to learn more about modern manufacturing careers 6,900+ students impacted through the immersive experience

students impacted through the immersive experience 75% of participants reporting leaving the immersive experience with a significantly improved view of modern manufacturing careers

of participants reporting leaving the immersive experience with a significantly improved view of modern manufacturing careers $5MM in earned media generated about modern manufacturing career opportunities

in earned media generated about modern manufacturing career opportunities 140MM people reached online

Partnering to Build a Strong Manufacturing Workforce

Since 2019, Dow has partnered with the National Association of Manufacturers and The Manufacturing Institute to address the skills gap in manufacturing and misperceptions about the modern manufacturing industry. In 2022, we doubled our commitment to the Creators Wanted campaign to a total of $2 million to help fund a first-of-its kind traveling immersive experience and jobs tour that educated students, parents and other career mentors about modern manufacturing careers.

Read more





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from DOW on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: DOW

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/dow

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: DOW

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/798105/developing-tomorrows-innovators-at-dow