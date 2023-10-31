Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ) is removed (555/23)

On July 18, 2023, Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ) (the "Company") was given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Yesterday, on October 30, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information about the outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 331 before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the shares (STUDBO, ISIN code SE0015657697, order book ID 110385) and the paid subscription shares (STUDBO BTA, ISIN code SE0020996569, order book ID 308036) in Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB