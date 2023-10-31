Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.10.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
31.10.2023 | 17:23
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ) is removed (520/23)

On July 19, 2023, Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ) (the "Company") received
observation status with reference to substantial uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

Yesterday, on October 30, 2023, the Company issued a press release with
information about the outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 331
before issue costs. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the bond loan issued by Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ)
(STUDENTBOS 1, ISIN code SE0015960802, trading code STUDENTBOS_1) shall be
removed. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
