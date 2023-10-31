Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ) is removed (520/23)

On July 19, 2023, Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ) (the "Company") received observation status with reference to substantial uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. Yesterday, on October 30, 2023, the Company issued a press release with information about the outcome of a rights issue raising approximately MSEK 331 before issue costs. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the bond loan issued by Studentbostäder i Norden AB (publ) (STUDENTBOS 1, ISIN code SE0015960802, trading code STUDENTBOS_1) shall be removed. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB