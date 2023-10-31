Microsoft oder Coca Cola? Wer hat die Nase vorn? Jürgen Schmitt v.s. Pia Gutermuth
|318,40
|318,50
|17:39
|318,40
|318,50
|17:39
|17:30
|09:30
|17:30
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|COCA-COLA COMPANY
|53,38
|+0,95 %
|MICROSOFT CORPORATION
|318,00
|-0,02 %