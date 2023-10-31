1upHealth Pioneers Commercial Software for Population-Level Electronic Health Record Data Exchange to Power Critical Workflows

Latest version of 1up Population Connect gives healthcare organizations access to clinical data through direct EHR integrations via industry standard FHIR APIs

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / 1upHealth , the market leading FHIR platform for claims and clinical data acquisition, exchange, and computation, today announced its latest software release, including enhancements to its 1up Population Connect offering, enabling customers to query USCDI Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources (FHIR®) APIs of the leading EHRs to improve data access and reduce administrative burden of clinical data acquisition efforts.

1up Population Connect replaces manual, costly chart retrieval services to acquire clinical data with direct EHR integrations via FHIR APIs and population-level ingestion of FHIR data using patient rosters. 1upHealth has established integrations with EHR vendors including Epic, Oracle Health, and athenahealth, which together represent nearly 50% share of the acute care hospital EHR market .

"For decades, health plans have struggled to access the external data needed to support a range of workflows like prior authorization, quality reporting, risk adjustment, care management and more," said Nolan Kelly, Chief Customer Officer, 1upHealth. "Healthcare has always been about proprietary data formats and flat files batched over SFTP, creating expensive and lengthy custom projects. The rest of the economy doesn't operate that way, and 1upHealth is making it so healthcare doesn't operate that way anymore either. With our help, health plan customers can leverage all the investments that have been made around healthcare data standardization and APIs to discover what is possible with fully democratized data."

In the July Gartner® Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2023 report, it is noted Clinical Data Integration is important because, "by acquiring and ingesting clinical data directly from provider EHRs, payers can substantially improve their administrative efficiency and reduce costs through better provider/partner alignment, advance population health management capabilities, increase their revenue, and improve total experience. CDI enables timely and efficient care coordination and decision support, as well as meaningful interactions with all ecosystem constituencies."

In addition to enhanced EHR connectivity, 1upHealth's latest software release contains enhancements across its platform and products including:

? 1up Population Connect: HL7v2-to-FHIR and CCDA-to-FHIR ingestion enables population-level access to clinical data from CCDA and HL7v2 feeds into FHIR.

? 1up Analyze: SQL on FHIR enables analysts and data scientists to access, query, and join FHIR resources in SQL so that data can be visualized and analyzed.

? 1up Exchange: Bulk FHIR Group Export enables export of FHIR data from the 1up FHIR Platform on a single patient, a line of business, or a group of patients.

About 1upHealth

1upHealth provides the healthcare industry's most sophisticated FHIR-enabled health data platform for clinical data integration and API-enabled data connectivity. From leading health plans and state Medicaid agencies to innovative digital health organizations and top performing ACOs, over 80 health organizations rely on 1upHealth to meet evolving regulatory requirements and optimize claims & clinical data-driven initiatives. With the push towards digital quality measures, population health analytics, value-based contracts, and better healthcare experiences, the 1up managed platform helps our customers to meet the growing demands for data access and connectivity. For more information visit www.1up.health .

