AURORA: Aurora Cold Plasma Sterilisation is Laureate of the EIC Accelerator 2023

Rouen, 31 Octobre 2023

Aurora Cold Plasma Sterilisation is Laureate of the EIC Accelerator 2023

Aurora Cold Plasma Sterilisation ("Aurora") proudly announces its latest achievement: being selected as a Laureate of the EIC Accelerator 2023 which includes a support in blended finance.

This award is a testament to Aurora's trailblazing progress in the field of sterilization technology, which:

Safeguards patients against potential contamination from previously non-sterilizable reusable medical devices.

Fosters the introduction of new medical devices, which earlier lacked an effective sterilization process.

Introduces a sterilant that poses no threat to human health or the environment and is energy efficient.

Expressing his excitement, Jan Laarman, co-founder and CEO of Aurora, remarked, "We're deeply honored to receive this accolade from the esteemed European Innovation Council (EIC). It's noteworthy that about 1% of project applications earn this honor, reaffirming the unparalleled innovation of our technology."

Thomas Parias, co-founder and President of Aurora, added, "Beyond its financial implications, this grant underscores our innovation as recognized by the European Commission's expert panel. EIC's commitment will undoubtedly attract fresh investors, expediting the market introduction of our technology. This paves the way for alternative sterilization solutions for both hospitals and manufacturers of single-use medical devices."

About EIC Accelerator

The EIC Accelerator is the keystone of the Horizon Europe funding program (2021-2027) initiated by the European Commission (EC) and the European Innovation Council (EIC). Its purpose is to aid Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SME), Mid-Cap firms, and innovators in launching their groundbreaking ideas, technologies, and products.

About EIC

Launched in March 2021, the European Innovation Council (EIC) is a beacon under the EU Horizon Europe programme. It boasts a substantial €10.1 billion budget, set aside to foster innovations from their infancy to their pinnacle. A standout feature of the EIC is its unique financing model, which encompasses both grants and investments for individual companies. The EIC Fund manages these investments, predominantly focusing on start-ups and SMEs. With its holistic approach to innovation, the EIC has:

Supported over 430 projects on Future and Emerging Technologies, resulting in over 3000 scholarly articles, over 600 innovations, and in excess of 100 patents.

Backed over 5700 start-ups and SMEs, culminating in over €5 billion in subsequent investments and a more than twofold surge in their workforce in a mere 2-year span.

About AURORA

Established in 2019, Aurora is a frontrunner French MedTech company based in Normandy specializing in sterilization. It owes its inception to a 2018 partnership between Aurora, the BIOS Laboratory of the University of Reims-Champagne Ardennes (URCA), and the Regional Center of Innovation and Technology Transfer of Charleville-Mézières (CRITT-Matériaux). This collaboration gave birth to patents centered around a novel low-temperature plasma-based unique sterilization technique that utilizes air gases. Significantly, Aurora's sterilization procedure for medical devices is the first of its kind - leveraging solely air gases without any chemicals.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alain Sarraf - alain.sarraf@aurora-sterilisation.com - 33 06 13 06 29 29

