JACQUET METALS (Paris:JCQ), a leader in the distribution of special metals, is pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of several distribution companies from Swiss Steel Group, a world leading producer of special long steel.

Following the authorization granted by the European Commission pursuant to merger control regulations, JACQUET METALS has acquired companies in the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia, that have generated total net revenues of EUR 158 million and an EBITDA of EUR 12 million in 2022 with 267 employees by selling mostly non-Swiss Steel Group products.

This acquisition will strengthen IMS group's position in the distribution of engineering steels in Central and Eastern Europe.

Following the acquisition of distribution entities in Germany, Austria, Belgium and the Netherlands in 2015, this is the second significant agreement between JACQUET METALS and Swiss Steel Group.

With this transaction, JACQUET METALS and Swiss Steel Group will expand their business relationship and continue to cooperate as long-term partners.

JACQUET METALS is a European leader in the distribution of special metals.

The Group develops and operates a portfolio of three brands:

JACQUET stainless steel quarto plates STAPPERT stainless steel long products IMS group engineering steels

With a headcount of 3,393 employees, JACQUET METALS has a network of 122 distribution centers in 27 countries in Europe, Asia and North America.

Compartiment B ISIN: FR0000033904 Reuters: JCQ.PA Bloomberg: JCQ FP

