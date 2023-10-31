Presentation of AI-based screening strategy developed to identify a new generation of drug candidates, MaaT034 being the first product from the new range.

First-time presentation of in vitro data for MaaT034, a new generation product, demonstrating biological activity that enhanced responses to Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs) therapies.

MaaT Pharma(EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, announced today the details of two poster presentations at the 38th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, the world-leading event in immunotherapy, scheduled to be held from November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego, California, U.S.A. Presentations will include in vitro results for its new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated lead product, MaaT034, designed to improve responses to immunotherapy for patients with solid tumors. MaaT034 is the first member of the MET-C platform that can co-cultivate a healthy microbiota ecosystem. The first-in-human testing is planned for 2025, with the first clinical batches to be produced in 2024.

Nathalie Corvaia, Chief Scientific Officer, states "we are very excited to present our first pre-clinical data at SITC showing biological activity for MaaT034, our new generation of co-cultured products and the robustness of our proprietary AI-engine, gutPrint. MaaT034 is active in restoring the integrity of the gut barrier and stimulating immune cells leading to an improvement in the immune cell response to ICI therapy. This bolsters our confidence in our immuno-oncology approach driven by our AI engine. We are looking forward to moving to clinical evaluation in 2025."

Poster Presentation Details:

Poster 1 Title: Evaluation of a new co-cultured microbiome ecosystem therapy candidate (MaaT03X) for clinical testing as adjuvant/neoadjuvant to immune checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors

Poster Number: 1321

Date Location: November 3, 2023 Exhibit Halls A B1

Key findings for MaaT034:

replicates, at large industrial scale, the richness and diversity of healthy native-based microbiome ecosystems

restores the integrity of a damaged gut barrier

activates AhR 1 pathway involved in gut homeostasis

stimulates both myeloid and lymphoid immune cells

improves immune cell response to ICI therapy

Poster 2 Title: Robust Machine Learning (ML) approach for screening Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies (MET) drug candidates in combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Poster Number: 1304

Date Location: November 3, 2023 Exhibit Halls A B1

Key findings for gutPrint AI engine:

selection and training of models to grade samples as "Responder-like" according to the baseline stool metagenomics of ICI treated cancer patients

improvement of predictive performance compared to literature with more patient data, cross studies and indication

application of the best performing model (mean LODO AUC 0.65) to MaaT Pharma's healthy donor cohort or pooled samples (mixes of stools from 4 to 8 healthy donors) classified a large majority of those as "Responder-like" microbiota (especially pooled samples)

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single-arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

1 AhR: Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor

