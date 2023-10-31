vCom Solutions Selected as Newest Provider of Mobile Management as a Service by Telarus' Customer Success Organization

SAN RAMON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / - vCom Solutions, a leading provider of software and services for managing the lifecycle of IT assets from procure to pay, is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with the strategic Technology Service Distributor, Telarus. Telarus' Customer Success organization has chosen to introduce vCom Solutions' Mobile Management as a Service (MMaaS) offering to their technology advisors and end-customers, a move that promises to revolutionize the delivery of mobility solutions.

The partnership between vCom and Telarus addresses an important opportunity in the market. vCom's MMaaS offering empowers Telarus technology advisors to provide their clients with a complete single-vendor mobile spend management suite comprised of vCom's centralized vManager software platform to manage devices, mobile plans, and invoices; Managed Services to optimize mobile spend and process all adds and changes to the mobile environment; and aggregated buying power to offer unparalleled mobile plan sourcing through vCom's Buyers' Club, QuantumShift by vCom. This translates to significant cost, time, and resource savings for companies.

"We are thrilled to be one of Telarus' Customer Success organization's partners to provide our Mobile Management as a Service solutions," said Gary Storm, CEO at vCom Solutions. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to empower organizations with cutting-edge technology management tools. We believe vCom's award-winning vManager platform will offer a significant advantage in the marketplace, especially when combined with our Managed Services and the unique benefits of QuantumShift by vCom. Technology advisors within the Telarus community will now have a groundbreaking platform to offer their clients."

"After a thorough evaluation, Telarus is excited to announce vCom as a strategic partner for Mobile Management as a Service," says Chris Otenbaker, Sr. Director of Customer Success at Telarus. "Our partnership with vCom for their vManager platform, an offering only available through the Telarus Customer Success program, adds immense value for the existing and prospective Telarus technology advisor community and their clients alike. This solution allows for simplifying the management of mobile devices and plans for the entire lifecycle. You really need to see a demo to understand how unique it is, and how it can help clients better manage all of their mobile devices."

By combining the power of vCom's Planning & Procurement, Operations Management, and Expense Management products to manage a customer's existing retail mobile environment-with the ability to also leverage QuantumShift's values of aggregation, consolidation, normalization, and integration-end-user customers can now centralize mobile spend management, gain comprehensive insight into their mobile environment, and tame their mobile spend.

For more information about vCom Solutions, please visit www.vcomsolutions.com.

About vCom Solutions

vCom is a cloud-based software and managed services company focused on helping enterprises manage IT spend from procure-to-pay. vCom improves visibility and control within a single software while decreasing expenses for networks, mobile, cloud, collaboration, hardware, and SaaS technologies. To learn more about vCom, visit http://vcomsolutions.com

About Telarus

Telarus is a leading global technology solutions distributor with a singular focus on accelerating partner success. For over 20 years, Telarus has provided comprehensive services, solutions, and tools to support our partner community as they pursue their business objectives. To learn more about Telarus' Customer Success program or become a partner, go to?www.telarus.com/become-a-partner.

