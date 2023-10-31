BrainGu Ranks 19th on Washington Technology Fast 50 List, Showcasing Exponential Growth and Technical Prowess

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / BrainGu, the pioneering force behind cutting-edge DevSecOps Platforms, is thrilled to announce its ranking as the 19th fastest-growing small business in the government market on the Washington Technology Fast 50 List.

The Washington Technology Fast 50 List evaluates nominees based on their compound annual growth rate from 2018 to 2022, during which we've been proud to boast a 65.2% compound annual growth rate, reflecting our continued dedication to delivering mission-critical solutions and exceptional technical capabilities. This recognition underscores BrainGu's unique offering to the government technology sector as a Non-Traditional Defense Contractor and further solidifies the power of dual-use commercial technologies in the defense and intelligence space.

"The BrainGu team's drive over the last five years has made an incredible impact not only on our growth as a company, but more importantly on the quality of the mission outcomes we've enabled for our customers," said John 'Spence' Spencer-Taylor, CEO, CTO & Co-Founder. "Being recognized by Washington Technology is a sign to me that we're making the right choices in creating positive disruption for highly-regulated industry through developer platforms."

BrainGu takes pride in its commitment to providing world-class technology solutions. Foremost of these is Structsure: a robust DevSecOps Developer Platform Suite built on Kubernetes, Crossplane, and Big Bang. Structsure empowers software development teams to deliver mission-critical applications securely, with the agility to scale and adapt to challenges-whether in the cloud, on-premises, or at the edge.

In the age of software defined warfare, every combat domain is rapidly evolving into a seamlessly connected digital landscape. This transformation is at the core of BrainGu's Data Mesh Platform, SmoothGlueTM, which merges data, analytics, and visualizations into 3-tier, n-dimensional applications. SmoothGlue bridges the gap between operational and tactical levels, revolutionizing planning, execution, and debriefing applications. SmoothGlue is more than software-it's cutting-edge JADC2 capability.

