Dow Jones News
31.10.2023 | 18:46
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VVV Resources Limited: Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights 

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights 
31-Oct-2023 / 17:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
31 October 2023 
 
VVV Resources Limited 
(The "Company" or "VVV") 
 
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights 
 
VVV Resources Limited (AQUIS:VVV) announces the settlement of certain professional and marketing fees through the issue 
of equity. 
 
The Company has agreed with the provider of professional and marketing services that their fees will be settled through 
the issue of 133,500 new VVV ordinary shares of no par value each ("Fee Shares") valued at a deemed 10p per share. 
 
In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces 
that it has 6,758,503 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right 
to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. 
 
The above figure of 6,758,503 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the 
calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their 
interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency 
Rules. 
 
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
The Company 
 
Jim Williams                                     +44 (0) 7774274836 
 
Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl                          +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

-ENDS-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 281797 
EQS News ID:  1761981 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1761981&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 31, 2023 13:15 ET (17:15 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
