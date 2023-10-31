DJ VVV Resources Limited: Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights 31-Oct-2023 / 17:15 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October 2023 VVV Resources Limited (The "Company" or "VVV") Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights VVV Resources Limited (AQUIS:VVV) announces the settlement of certain professional and marketing fees through the issue of equity. The Company has agreed with the provider of professional and marketing services that their fees will be settled through the issue of 133,500 new VVV ordinary shares of no par value each ("Fee Shares") valued at a deemed 10p per share. In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 6,758,503 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The above figure of 6,758,503 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement. For further information, please contact: The Company Jim Williams +44 (0) 7774274836 Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 20 7469 0936

