Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VALOE OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 31 OCTOBER 2023 SHARES Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 200 shares of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are completed. The ISIN code of Valoe Oyj shares will be changed from FI0009006951 to FI4000561576. Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 200. Concurrently with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date redeem without compensation 199 shares for each 200 existing shares. The shares redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share split does not affect the Company's equity. The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 1 November 2023 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade register on 31 October 2023. Identifiers as of 1 November 2023 Trading code: VALOE New ISIN code: FI4000561576 Orderbook id: 24329 Number of shares: 3 116 630 The orderbook VALOE (id 24329) will be flushed. Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260