Dienstag, 31.10.2023
ACCUM plus mRNA - Mit steigendem Momentum durch die Decke!
WKN: 914085 | ISIN: FI0009006951 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RT
München
31.10.23
08:03 Uhr
0,009 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
31.10.2023 | 18:59
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: VALOE OYJ: REDUCTION OF THE QUANTITY OF SHARES, CHANGE OF ISIN CODE AND DIRECTED ISSUE WITHOUT CONSIDERATION

EXCHANGE NOTICE 31 OCTOBER 2023 SHARES                     
Reduction of the quantity of company's shares without reducing share capital by 
 redemption of company's own shares, in such a way that each current 200 shares 
 of the company shall correspond to 1 share of the company after the      
 arrangements related to the reduction of the quantity of company's shares are 
 completed. The ISIN code of Valoe Oyj shares will be changed from FI0009006951 
 to FI4000561576.                                
Concurrently with the reverse share split and thereto-related redemption of   
 shares, a directed share issue will be executed in which Company's new shares 
 are conveyed without compensation to the effect that the number of shares in  
 each shareholders' book-entry account is made divisible by 200. Concurrently  
 with the conveyance of shares, the Company will on the Reverse Split Date   
 redeem without compensation 199 shares for each 200 existing shares. The shares
 redeemed without compensation in connection with the reduction of number of  
 shares will be cancelled immediately after the redemption. The reverse share  
 split does not affect the Company's equity.                  
The changes will be valid in the trading system of Nasdaq Helsinki as of 1   
 November 2023 presuming that the arrangements will be entered into the trade  
 register on 31 October 2023.                          
Identifiers as of 1 November 2023                        
Trading code: VALOE New ISIN code: FI4000561576                 
Orderbook id: 24329 Number of shares: 3 116 630                 
The orderbook VALOE (id 24329) will be flushed.                 
Nasdaq Helsinki, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
