Dr. Brandon Richland, MD: Breast Augmentation: Cosmetic Enhancement Lifting Confidence And Self-Esteem

ORANGE COUNTY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2023 / Breast augmentation is one of the most popular cosmetic plastic surgical procedures that women consider having. For many, It's not solely about appearance. Breast lifts, enhancements, or implants boost confidence and self-esteem. By adjusting size and shape, a breast procedure will align physical appearance with personal preferences. The popularity of breast augmentation has risen as more women share their positive outcomes from having this surgery.

Choosing the right type of breast implant is important to get the natural desired look. Image Credit: Zinkevych / 123RF.

"Breast augmentation is not just about the physical cosmetic change. For many women, it's about lifting confidence and self-esteem. The amazing part of breast lifts and breast enhancements, is that it helps women feel more aligned with their inner self," said Dr. Brandon Richland, MD.

Dr. Richland is a respected Board-Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Southern California / Orange County that specializes in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries. He is dedicated to helping both women and men look and feel their absolute best.

What is Breast Augmentation?

Breast augmentation surgery is a procedure that can improve the size and shape of the breasts. The result can be larger, fuller, and more balanced breasts. For women who have had a child already, it can also restore volume loss due to pregnancy or weight fluctuations, as well as correct breast asymmetry that may have occurred after pregnancy .

In addition to improving one's physique, breast augmentation surgery can benefit self-esteem and body satisfaction for many women. Breast implant surgery has even been found to positively impact body image; helping individuals feel better about their appearance when wearing certain clothing or swimwear in both private settings and public spaces.

The Benefits of Breast Augmentation

Women who go through breast augmentation surgery can experience a boost in self-confidence, balanced proportions of their body, improved breast symmetry, and regained volume post pregnancy or weight loss. Many who receive breast implants report experiencing improved body image, fewer symptoms of depression, and greater self-esteem.

Increased Self-Confidence

Women who have given birth to a child often feel their bodies have changed and can struggle with a lowered sense of self-worth. Breast augmentation surgery is an effective way of restoring confidence in one's appearance, and the positive psychological impacts go beyond just physical beauty.

These results increase after the breasts settle into shape following initial augmentation. The feeling of increased femininity due to fuller breasts is evidenced by testimonials from women who underwent breast augmentation, wherein many find themselves embracing new clothing styles or enjoying intimate moments without no longer worrying as much about how they are perceived.

Breast augmentation can help women regain lost confidence. Image Credit: Milkos / 123RF.

Enhanced Body Proportions

Breast augmentation surgery can improve the overall appearance of breasts , enhancing their size and shape. This results in an improved figure with enhanced body proportions that creates a more balanced aesthetic.

For women who have already had a child, this procedure can help restore pre-pregnancy chest contours and restore volume that may have been lost after childbirth or during nursing.

Breast implants will reposition drooping skin on the breasts and result in added youthfulness for those experiencing age-related changes in their bust area. The boost in confidence from watching one's own bodily transformation often extends into various aspects of life as well, such as work performance, relationships, and social activities.

Correcting Breast Asymmetry

Breast asymmetry can be caused by a variety of factors including genetics, aging, or weight loss. The breasts may differ in size or shape, which can seriously affect a woman's confidence and self-esteem.

Breast augmentation surgery is one effective way to correct breast asymmetry and create more symmetrical breasts. During the procedure, implants are inserted into each breast pocket so that the two sides match in volume and projection.

This helps rectify any disproportions between the two breasts, as well as helping restore lost fullness after childbirth or significant weight loss. Women who choose to undergo this form of corrective plastic surgery often experience improved body proportions leading to increased self-confidence and an overall positive mental wellbeing following the procedure.

Restoring Breast Volume After Pregnancy or Weight Loss

Pregnancy and weight loss can dramatically decrease the volume in a woman's breasts. Women may feel like their body shapes have changed for the worse, which can lead to low self-esteem.

Breast augmentation surgery, otherwise known as "boob job" or "breast enlargement" surgery, can help women restore lost volume after pregnancy or weight loss. During the procedure, the plastic surgeon will either insert silicone implants or use fat transfer techniques depending on the desired look and outcome.

The implant size chosen during a consultation is often based on how much a patient wants to change the appearance of their breasts; what breast proportions would have with clothes and what kind of implant shell is best.

Breast Augmentation Plastic Surgery Procedure Details

A skilled plastic surgeon will help a patient plan and properly prepare for breast augmentation surgery, including details on the actual procedure performed and recovery expectations.

Consultation for Breast Augmentation

A consultation with a board-certified licensed plastic surgeon is an integral step in the breast augmentation process for women, especially those who have already had a child. During the consultation, a cosmetic specialist will help a patient decide which procedure or combination of procedures are right for them by discussing their desired aesthetic goals and any unique considerations.

This step is important as it will determine if breast augmentation surgery would be beneficial for an individual's particular situation. A board-certified plastic surgeon can address how the procedure will enhance body proportions and correct any breast asymmetry. Having a consultation to discuss these options can often provide useful insights into understanding what the expectations of the procedure could do for each individual woman's feeling of beauty, confidence, and overall outlook on life.



A consultation with a licensed plastic surgeon helps the patient decide the best breast option that fits their individual goals and needs. Image Credit: Lakovenko / 123RF.

Preparing for Breast Surgery

It is important to go through an extensive medical evaluation prior to breast augmentation surgery. This helps ensure a safe and successful outcome from the surgery, as well as reduce any risks associated with it.

During preparation for surgery, it's necessary to discuss expectations and desired outcomes with the surgeon along with reviewing pre-operative instructions. Women who have already had a child will need special care during their recovery period, one of which may include wearing a supportive bra or compression garment while sleeping until advised not to do so by their doctor.

It's also recommended that patient's limit physical activity for up to two weeks after the procedure in order to get adequate healing time without risking complications due to strain on newly enhanced breasts.

The Actual Procedure

Breast augmentation is a surgical procedure that can increase breast size and improve shape. The actual surgery involves placing silicone implants, saline-filled implants or fat transfer under the breast tissue or chest muscles.

Silicone implants are pre-filled with silicone gel, while saline-filled implants are filled with sterile salt water during the surgery. In either case, these types of implant typically have a smooth surface on the outside and come in various shapes and sizes to help achieve an aesthetically pleasing look.

During the procedure, an incision may be made at different locations such as around the armpit, or on top of the nipple area or underneath it (inframammary fold). Then depending on the chosen method of breast augmentation, for example, if a patient chose high profile implants to create more projection in their augmented breasts, the plastic surgeon will insert the chosen implants into the desired location before closing up any incisions.

Recovery and Outlook

Following breast augmentation surgery, women who already had a child may expect a recovery period of up to eight weeks . During this time, there will likely be some fatigue, soreness, and swelling around the area that was treated.

Bruising is normal. Though discomfort during the recovery period is common and expected after any surgical procedure, basic pain medication can help alleviate symptoms.

Breast Augmentation Considerations

Before deciding to undergo breast augmentation surgery, it is important to consider the cost of the procedure as well as any potential insurance coverage. Finding a qualified board-certified plastic surgeon should also be taken into account when considering this type of cosmetic enhancement.

Cost of Breast Augmentation

Breast augmentation is a popular cosmetic procedure that can enhance physical appearance by changing the size and shape of a woman's breasts. On the low end, it costs approximately $3,947 according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons .

However, the overall cost for breast augmentation surgery can vary widely, ranging from about $5,000 to $15,000 depending on the type of implant chosen and the experience level of the surgeon. Larger metropolitan areas may have higher costs associated with the surgery.

These increased costs might reflect items such as additional fees for medical tests or surgical venue charges. However, these are typically bundled into a single price quoted by plastic surgeons, thus making it difficult to accurately break down what goes into this number. Every plastic surgeon is different.

Insurance Coverage

When it comes to breast augmentation, most insurance companies do not cover the surgery for cosmetic purposes unless there is a pre-existing medical condition that requires the surgery. Depending on the individual's insurance company, coverage may be available for breast cancer patients.

Eligibility is variable and some policies may not include any coverage at all. Many policies do have options to add riders that may cover implants, but these riders are usually expensive and require yearly subscriptions.

Insurance plans differ in the amount of coverage they provide for breast augmentation surgery. When looking into getting this procedure done, be sure to first check with insurance providers to see if it's covered. This will help individuals decide if they would be paying for this cosmetic surgery themselves, in most cases when insurance will not cover it.

How to Find a Qualified Licensed Plastic Surgeon

When considering breast augmentation, it is important to find a qualified plastic surgeon. Research the credentials of a potential surgeon and familiarize yourself with their experience level in performing breast augmentation surgery, as well as evaluating long-term satisfaction rates from past patients.

Board certification indicates that a plastic surgeon has graduated and undergone rigorous specialized training, while years of experience provide assurance that the professional is adequately prepared to perform the procedure properly and skillfully.

Not all surgeons are created equally. In addition to conducting thorough research on prospective surgeons, it can also be beneficial to read online reviews or seek out personal recommendations from reliable sources. Make sure to ask questions about safety measures taken by the surgical team such as; use of sterile equipment and infection control protocols, types of implants used (high quality certified implant materials are vital for optimal results), required blood tests prior to any invasive procedure among other factors.

Enhanced Confidence And Self-Esteem Through Breast Lift and Augmentation Procedures

Breast augmentation has emerged as a cosmetic surgery procedure that can aid in boosting confidence and self-esteem. For women who desire to enhance their bust appearance, this type of plastic surgery involves various techniques such as implant placement, fat transfer and breast lifting.

Breast augmentation is beneficial for enhancing one's body proportions and symmetry, restoring or increasing the volume of breasts after pregnancy or weight loss, and also improving overall look. In addition, slimming down with an abdominoplasty or tummy tuck is another desired procedure.

It is essential to find board-certified plastic surgeons with experience performing these types of surgeries. Patients should also take into account the cost involved in breast augmentation along with its insurance coverage before proceeding with this type of cosmetic procedure.

Ultimately, if desired by an individual, it can lead to a great deal of satisfaction amongst those who are struggling with feelings or emotions related to their body image, helping them achieve a more fulfilling lifestyle in terms of self-confidence level and mental well being.

Experienced plastic surgeons like Dr. Brandon Richland, MD (pictured above) are the best option for achieving safe cosmetic surgery results. Image Credit: RichlandMD.com

About Dr. Brandon Richland, MD:

Dr. Brandon Richland, MD is a respected Board Certified Licensed Plastic Surgeon in Orange County / Southern California specializing in cosmetic and reconstructive surgeries.

Dr. Richland is actively involved with healthcare and medical societies, as a Diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons, and the California Society of Plastic Surgeons.

